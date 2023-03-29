Operations Associate

Opening: Ready to hire immediately.

Schedule: 20 hours/week, Monday-Friday, three to five days per week.

Location: Arts Council office on the Tannery Arts Center campus in Santa Cruz Reporting: This position reports to the Finance Director

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Salary & Benefits:

Salary range $22 - 25/hr

Part-time, non-exempt position working 20 hours per week. We are looking for a minimum one-year commitment. We believe in work-life balance and are committed to keeping the workload in alignment with the true hours worked.

Flexible, family-friendly schedule.

Who we are: For 40 years, Arts Council Santa Cruz County has led the charge to support the unique, ever-evolving Santa Cruz County arts community. We’re passionate advocates for the arts and the organizations and people who make art happen. We believe in the power of the arts to transform our community, and our daily work of art reflects that belief. Our staff and board team are deeply committed to and fired up about our mission to generate creativity, vibrancy, and connection in Santa Cruz County.

The job: We’re looking for a resourceful, detail-oriented, and professional individual with strong computer skills, excellent follow-through, and a can-do attitude. You will provide operations support for the Arts Council office and administrative support for the Finance Manager. You will also staff the front desk, greeting guests and responding to inquiries. You must be a proactive self-starter, extremely organized, and able to prioritize and juggle multiple deadline-driven tasks.

What’s it like to work with us? We operate a highly collaborative and supportive workplace where the staff is largely self-directed. We all have the opportunity and are expected to contribute not just to our own work but also to the strategic direction of the organization. We work hard, we have fun. We take responsibility for mistakes and celebrate successes. We live and breathe by our core values: collaborative, adaptable, innovative, service-oriented, and effectively and professionally run. A sense of humor and a compassionate disposition are required. The Arts Council is an award-winning Family-Friendly Workplace, and we love our work. Most importantly, we are all here to be of service to the arts and to our community.

And Now For Something Completely Different: The ideal candidate will have the majority of the skills outlined in this job description. However, if you beautifully fit most, but not all, of the bill, apply anyway. In either case, be direct in your cover letter about your strengths and interests. Arts Council Santa Cruz County is an equal opportunity employer. People of color are strongly encouraged to apply.

What does our hiring process look like?

We will extend an offer to the best candidate as soon as references are checked.

To Apply: Please email your resume and a cover letter in one PDF outlining your interest and fit for the position to annabella@artscouncilsc.org. Please title your email and the PDF with this naming convention: Your last name - Operations Associate Application.

In your cover letter, please do not restate information we’ll find in your resume. Tell us why this opportunity lights your fire, and why you would be an amazing fit at the Arts Council. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Summary:

Assist the Finance & Operations Director with operations, information technology, administration, Tannery coordination, and projects.

Operations (40%)

Initiate services with vendors to address safety and building maintenance issues as needed.

Manage inventory and coordinate purchases to keep office supplies stocked.

Coordinate annual, quarterly, monthly, and weekly building maintenance.

Maintain common spaces such as the kitchen and conference room.

Manage and maintain the building security systems.

Research new services, platforms, or protocols to support the organization and staff.

Information Technology (15%)

Initiate services with vendors to technology infrastructure and equipment issues as needed.

Manage the organization email account and direct inquiries to the appropriate staff.

Update and maintain the staff phone system.

Manage technology inventory and coordinate purchases.

Set up new computers for new hires, as well as wiping computers upon staff departure.

Manage organizational LastPass and Google Drive accounts.

Administration (15%)

Recordkeeping and filing.

Manage and sort all incoming mail, including processing accounts receivable.

Manage the Arts Council conference room calendar.

Data entry.

Human Resources (25%)

Coordinate Onboarding

Coordinate Offboarding

Recordkeeping and maintaining personnel files.

Arts Council/Tannery Arts Center First Point of Contact (5%)

Be the warm welcome – staff the reception desk, answer phones.

Be a point of contact for inquiries about the Tannery and Arts Council for all walk-in traffic and connect inquirers with the appropriate people or resources.

Manage info@artscouncilsc.org and tannery@artscouncilsc.org email account.

Main point of contact for artist residency program, for long-term renters, and for monthly rentals with community partners.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities