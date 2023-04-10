Arts Education Manager Job Opening

Our Vision: A stronger and more equitable Santa Cruz County where artistic expression thrives and the arts are integral to all aspects of our diverse community.

The Job: We’re looking for a passionate and skilled Arts Education Program Manager – someone with a heart for the arts, education experience, the ability to juggle a variety of deadline-driven tasks while supporting a number of programs. This someone will be a resourceful self-starter, professional, organized, and detail-oriented. Strong computer skills, excellent follow-through, and a can-do attitude. The Arts Education Program Manager will manage and execute our Arts Education and Mariposa Arts programs, scheduling activities, formalizing contracts with partner schools and organizations, and hiring and supporting our teaching artists, student teachers and substitutes.

Schedule: Full-time, Monday-Friday, some evenings and weekends, flexible schedule

Salary & Benefits: $55,000 - $62,000, Full-time, nonexempt position

Benefits: We cover 100% of medical, dental, and vision insurance costs and 30% for dependent coverage. Ten days paid vacation, twelve days paid sick leave, and fifteen paid holidays per year.

Location: Hybrid remote/in-person. In-person work at our Watsonville office and our Santa Cruz office on the Tannery Arts Center campus.

Reports To: Arts Education Director Supervisory Responsibilities: Arts Education Associate and pool of teaching artists and their respective student teachers

Hiring Process: Applications accepted on a rolling basis, ready to hire immediately. We will begin screening resumes on April 10 and start screening promising candidates by phone on April 17. Select candidates will be invited to interviews by a small panel as soon as they’ve been identified. Applicants may be asked to submit writing samples/perform a task to demonstrate their skill. Finalists may be invited to a second interview with the hiring manager and the Executive Director before an offer is made.

Responsibilities:

Recruitment and Supervision (55%)

Oversee all aspects of our Mariposa Arts and SPECTRA Matching grants and special initiative arts education programs

Supervise Arts Education Admin Associates and communicate supplies and scheduling needs

Recruit, hire, and train teaching artists and subs as needed

Establish and maintain standards for program quality and success

Supervise and mentor program staff in program implementation

Monitor and evaluate programs and budgets

Supervise, evaluate, and provide support to teaching artists in classroom management, site/contract negotiations, and curriculum

Set schedules, compile agendas, and facilitate teaching artist trainings

Support teaching artists in strategies to recruit and retain high school students, organize recruitment and training calendars

Process payroll for teaching artists and subs

Arrange substitutes for teaching artists as needed

Provide program data and documentation in support of fundraising efforts.

Outreach and Community Relations (30%)

Partner with community and school programs and events that align with our mission and goals

Work closely with key partners to ensure their needs are met

Present program offerings, descriptions, and costs to school sites annually

Support arts education related events with collection of youth art and program information

Support program marketing and communications

Program Evaluation (10%)

Conduct site visits to ensure programs are implemented according to standards

Record, analyze, and report on program metrics in collaboration with Arts Ed team

Operations / Administration (5%)

Meet with Arts Ed Associate(s) and Arts Education Director weekly

Attend Arts Council staff meetings biweekly Attend Mariposa Arts staff meetings quarterly

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience 5 years of experience working in K-12 education, arts education, or education-related nonprofit organization

Experience teaching, writing lesson plans, and curriculum development 2 years office administration experience including project/event planning and/or program management

Knowledge of and connections with Watsonville community Able to read, understand, and create reports and spreadsheets

Excellent writing and communication skills

Comfortable setting priorities and asking for support when needed

G Suite, Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, web research, etc.

Able to ask questions, share opinions, and disagree congenially

Practical, quick, and resourceful problem-solving skills

Self-motivated and directed Experience managing volunteers and personnel

Possession of a valid driver’s license and auto insurance

Demonstrated leadership experience

Passion for arts and systems management

Understanding of the arts as a transformational tool for youth socio-emotional development and community centered development preferred

Bilingual/bicultural (Spanish and English) preferred

Experience as a teaching artist, working with artists preferred

Who We Are: For 40+ years, Arts Council Santa Cruz County has led the charge to support the unique, ever-evolving Santa Cruz County arts community. We’re passionate advocates for the arts and the organizations and people who make art happen. We believe in the power of the arts to transform our community, and our daily work of art reflects that belief. Our staff and board team are deeply committed to and fired up about our mission to nurture and invest in artists, culture, and the arts throughout Santa Cruz County.

What It’s Like To Work With Us: We operate a highly collaborative and supportive workplace where the staff is largely self-directed. We all have the opportunity and are expected to contribute not just to our own work but also to the strategic direction of the organization. We work hard, we have fun. We take responsibility for mistakes and celebrate successes. We live and breathe by our core values: equity, service-oriented, and effectively and professionally run. A sense of humor and a compassionate disposition are essential. The Arts Council is an award-winning Family-Friendly Workplace, and we love our work. We believe in work-life balance, and are committed to keeping the workload in alignment with the true hours worked. Most importantly, we are all here to be of service to the arts and to our community.

Now For Something Completely Different: The ideal candidate will have the majority of the skills outlined in this job description. However, if you beautifully fit most, but not all, of the bill, apply anyway. In either case, be clear in your cover letter about your strengths and interests.

How To Apply: Please email your resume and a cover letter in one PDF outlining your interest and fit for the position to sarah@artscouncilsc.org . Please title your email and the PDF with this naming convention: Your last name – ARTS ED MANAGER.

In your cover letter, please do not restate information we’ll find in your resume. Tell us why this opportunity lights your fire, and why you would be a fantastic addition to the Arts Council Santa Cruz County team. Applications without a cover letter will not be considered.

Arts Council Santa Cruz County is an equal opportunity employer. People of color are strongly encouraged to apply. Arts Council Santa Cruz County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, and is committed to providing services and making resources available to every resident of Santa Cruz County without regard to ethnicity, color, creed, religion, age, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, military status, marital status, political opinion, national origin, familial status, mental and physical disability, or source of income.