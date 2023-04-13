Sr. Water Distribution Operator

Soquel Creek Water District is seeking a Senior Water Distribution Operator to work in our Operations & Maintenance department. This is a full-time, benefitted position. Come join a great team and work for the best!

Full-Time, M-F + Mandatory On-Call/Emergency Work

COMPENSATION: $32.11 – $45.43 per hour

APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 28, 2023

DUTIES

Operates backhoe, loader other heavy construction equipment to construct, repair and maintain water mains, lines, roads, right-of-way and other water distribution properties/facilities.

Checks job site for hazards, determines precautions for safe equipment operation, performs jobs in accordance with safety requirements and site conditions. • Drives a truck and trailer to haul equipment.

Inspects equipment, makes adjustments, performs minor preventive maintenance/repair; maintains equipment in clean, orderly condition.

Assigns, directs and reviews work crews performing construction, maintenance and repair of distribution systems and facilities; instructs work procedures, safe work practices; monitors work.

Estimates and secures tools, materials and equipment; provides technical assistance; performs most-skilled duties.

Reads and interprets plans and specifications.

Uses and directs the use of tools and equipment related to work.

Maintains records of time and work performed.

Assists in training new operators.

Performs a variety of general skilled and semi-skilled field maintenance work when not assigned to equipment operation or as a crew leader.

Responds to emergency situations in off-hours as required.

REQUIREMENTS



Equivalent to completion of the twelfth (12th) grade, two (2) years of water distribution construction & maintenance experience equivalent to the District’s Water Distribution Operator II class. –and-

Class “A” Commercial Drivers License w/Tank endorsement.

Clean driving record.

Grade D-2 Distribution Operators Certificate. Must obtain D-3 by timelines specified.

Grade T-1 Treatment Operator’s Certificate. Must obtain by timeline specified.

Lift/carry objects weighing up to 50 pounds; sustained heavy physical labor; operate heavy equipment and vehicles; work outdoors in all weather conditions, in confined spaces and exposure to potentially hazardous conditions.

Mandatory overtime - On-call, off-hours shifts and non-scheduled emergency response.

Subject to DOT Drug and Alcohol Testing requirements.



BENEFITS



Health Insurance: Medical- We pay 90% premiums; Dental/Vision –100% covered.

Retirement: CalPERS Classic (2.5%@55) or PEPRA (2%@62).

Deferred Compensation: Voluntary 457 retirement savings plan.

Life & LTD: Term Life & Long-Term Disability- 100% covered.

Vacation: 12 to 25 paid days.

Holidays: 12 paid days.

Sick Leave: 12 paid days.