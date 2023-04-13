Sr. Water Distribution Operator

Share
Soquel Creek Water District is seeking a Senior Water Distribution Operator to work in our Operations & Maintenance department. This is a full-time, benefitted position. Come join a great team and work for the best!
Full-Time, M-F + Mandatory On-Call/Emergency Work
COMPENSATION: $32.11 – $45.43 per hour
APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 28, 2023
DUTIES
- Operates backhoe, loader other heavy construction equipment to construct, repair and maintain water mains, lines, roads, right-of-way and other water distribution properties/facilities.
- Checks job site for hazards, determines precautions for safe equipment operation, performs jobs in accordance with safety requirements and site conditions. • Drives a truck and trailer to haul equipment.
- Inspects equipment, makes adjustments, performs minor preventive maintenance/repair; maintains equipment in clean, orderly condition.
- Assigns, directs and reviews work crews performing construction, maintenance and repair of distribution systems and facilities; instructs work procedures, safe work practices; monitors work.
- Estimates and secures tools, materials and equipment; provides technical assistance; performs most-skilled duties.
- Reads and interprets plans and specifications.
- Uses and directs the use of tools and equipment related to work.
- Maintains records of time and work performed.
- Assists in training new operators.
- Performs a variety of general skilled and semi-skilled field maintenance work when not assigned to equipment operation or as a crew leader.
- Responds to emergency situations in off-hours as required.
REQUIREMENTS
- Equivalent to completion of the twelfth (12th) grade, two (2) years of water distribution construction & maintenance experience equivalent to the District’s Water Distribution Operator II class. –and-
- Class “A” Commercial Drivers License w/Tank endorsement.
- Clean driving record.
- Grade D-2 Distribution Operators Certificate. Must obtain D-3 by timelines specified.
- Grade T-1 Treatment Operator’s Certificate. Must obtain by timeline specified.
- Lift/carry objects weighing up to 50 pounds; sustained heavy physical labor; operate heavy equipment and vehicles; work outdoors in all weather conditions, in confined spaces and exposure to potentially hazardous conditions.
- Mandatory overtime - On-call, off-hours shifts and non-scheduled emergency response.
- Subject to DOT Drug and Alcohol Testing requirements.
BENEFITS
- Health Insurance: Medical- We pay 90% premiums; Dental/Vision –100% covered.
- Retirement: CalPERS Classic (2.5%@55) or PEPRA (2%@62).
- Deferred Compensation: Voluntary 457 retirement savings plan.
- Life & LTD: Term Life & Long-Term Disability- 100% covered.
- Vacation: 12 to 25 paid days.
- Holidays: 12 paid days.
- Sick Leave: 12 paid days.
How to apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.