Sr. Water Distribution Operator

Presented by Soquel Creek Water District
soquel creek job listing
Soquel Creek Water District is seeking a Senior Water Distribution Operator to work in our Operations & Maintenance department. This is a full-time, benefitted position. Come join a great team and work for the best!

Full-Time, M-F + Mandatory On-Call/Emergency Work

COMPENSATION: $32.11 – $45.43 per hour

APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 28, 2023

DUTIES

  • Operates backhoe, loader other heavy construction equipment to construct, repair and maintain water mains, lines, roads, right-of-way and other water distribution properties/facilities.
  • Checks job site for hazards, determines precautions for safe equipment operation, performs jobs in accordance with safety requirements and site conditions. • Drives a truck and trailer to haul equipment.
  • Inspects equipment, makes adjustments, performs minor preventive maintenance/repair; maintains equipment in clean, orderly condition.
  • Assigns, directs and reviews work crews performing construction, maintenance and repair of distribution systems and facilities; instructs work procedures, safe work practices; monitors work.
  • Estimates and secures tools, materials and equipment; provides technical assistance; performs most-skilled duties.
  • Reads and interprets plans and specifications.
  • Uses and directs the use of tools and equipment related to work.
  • Maintains records of time and work performed.
  • Assists in training new operators.
  • Performs a variety of general skilled and semi-skilled field maintenance work when not assigned to equipment operation or as a crew leader.
  • Responds to emergency situations in off-hours as required.

REQUIREMENTS

  • Equivalent to completion of the twelfth (12th) grade, two (2) years of water distribution construction & maintenance experience equivalent to the District’s Water Distribution Operator II class. –and-
  • Class “A” Commercial Drivers License w/Tank endorsement.
  • Clean driving record.
  • Grade D-2 Distribution Operators Certificate. Must obtain D-3 by timelines specified.
  • Grade T-1 Treatment Operator’s Certificate. Must obtain by timeline specified.
  • Lift/carry objects weighing up to 50 pounds; sustained heavy physical labor; operate heavy equipment and vehicles; work outdoors in all weather conditions, in confined spaces and exposure to potentially hazardous conditions.
  • Mandatory overtime - On-call, off-hours shifts and non-scheduled emergency response.
  • Subject to DOT Drug and Alcohol Testing requirements.

BENEFITS

  • Health Insurance: Medical- We pay 90% premiums; Dental/Vision –100% covered.
  • Retirement: CalPERS Classic (2.5%@55) or PEPRA (2%@62).
  • Deferred Compensation: Voluntary 457 retirement savings plan.
  • Life & LTD: Term Life & Long-Term Disability- 100% covered.
  • Vacation: 12 to 25 paid days.
  • Holidays: 12 paid days.
  • Sick Leave: 12 paid days.

How to apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

