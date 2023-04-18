The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Behavioral Health Program Manager! Do you have experience in Behavioral Health in reference to administrative management and/or clinical supervision? If so, please read on!

Salary: $8,751 - 11,681 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Under general direction, plans, organizes, directs, coordinates and evaluates the services of major programs within the County’s Behavioral Health Division; coordinates and acts as liaison between assigned program areas, division management, and other State/County agencies; and assists the Director and Sr. Behavioral Health Managers in the over-all administration of the Behavioral Health Division. Employees in this classification supervise the work of professional, technical and clerical staff and do other work as assigned. The eligible list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Requirements:

Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:



At least three years of licensed or certified professional experience in a multidisciplinary behavioral health program, which includes experience in administrative management and/or clinical supervision that demonstrates possession of the knowledge and abilities.

AND Completion of academic coursework and training as defined in Title IX of the California Administrative Code of one of the following:

Ph.D. in clinical psychology from an accredited school; Master’s degree in Social Work from an accredited school of social work; Master’s degree in Marriage Family Therapy, Psychology, Counseling, or a related field from an accredited school; Bachelor’s degree in nursing from an accredited school or Master’s degree as a Nurse-Practitioner.

Special Requirements

License Requirement:



Possession of a valid California class C driver license.

Possession of one of the following California licenses or certifications: Clinical Psychologist; Registered Nurse; Clinical Social Worker; (LCSW) Marriage Family Therapist (MFT), Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor.

If licensed or certified in another state, must obtain appropriate California license or certification within eighteen months from the date of employment.

If working in a mental health setting, must be licensed as a Clinical Psychologist, Registered Nurse, Clinical Social Worker or Marriage Family Therapist.

For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com.