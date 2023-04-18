Salary Range: $27.0000 To 30.0000 Hourly

Summary:

The Enhanced Care Manager offers high-quality case management interventions to patients enrolled in the Encompass Links2Health program such as assessment, goal-setting, care coordination, and crisis management. The following Evidence-Based Interventions are used: Motivational Interviewing; Strengths-Based Model; Trauma-Informed Care. The Enhanced Care Manager, along with the other team members will participate in building the team workflows and approach to care in the design of the program. The Enhanced Care Manager is expected to demonstrate exceptional flexibility, willingness to learn, ability to work effectively on a team, empathic and strengths-based skills, and time management skills.

Responsibilities:

Facilitate assessments- effectively gather information using evidence-based screening tools and motivational interviewing skills in order to identify goals in the care plan

Coordinates referrals, appointments, and meetings - only assisting when there is evidence of need for support- attends appointments and meetings according to level of need for support

Effectively manage crisis by using Motivational Interviewing and De-escalation skills, both in support of patients and other team members

Offer exceptional care coordination skills that include warm hand-offs and closed-loop referrals

Understanding of transdisciplinary teams and roles using an integrated approach to care

Identify need for and coordinate access to education and training in priority clinical knowledge areas in linkage to primary care; integration of SUD care and chronic pain management; management of chronic medical and behavioral conditions; preventive care; etc.

Collaborate with Enhanced Care Management Team to build the new program workflows, policies and procedures participates as an active learner

Qualifications:

Have a bachelor’s degree in a behavioral health program with 5 years’ experience providing case management or health care coordination. OR

Be enrolled in a master’s level behavioral health program with 3 years’ experience providing case management or health care coordination; OR

Master’ level degree in social science with 1-2 years’ experience providing case management or health care coordination; or

Strong computer skills, including able to easily navigate around health care systems

Must have valid CA driver’s license and clean driving record

Must be fully vaccinated for COVID19

Bilingual/bicultural preferred

Wages & Benefits:

$3,500 appreciation bonus at successful completion of 120 day probation period. Our total compensation package includes a comprehensive medical and dental insurance plan for full time employees, 403(b) retirement plan, paid holiday, sick time, and 17 days of paid vacation, pro-rated for positions less than 40 hours a week.

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

About Us:

At Encompass Community Services we provide our community with a wide range of services related to family & social well-being, early childhood education, behavioral health, housing and more. Every day through these services we work to make health, education and housing more equitable for all people in Santa Cruz County. For more than 40 years our work has touched generations by helping people have access to education, rebuild relationships, restore their health and regain dignity.

Encompass Community Services is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. We are committed to excellence through diversity and strive to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all clients and employees.

Our programs recognize the value of racial, ethnic, cultural and linguistic diversity and strive toward a culture of trauma-informed practice, with the overarching goal of ensuring that all services promote healing, and integrate the values and standards of providing culturally and linguistically appropriate services.

If you require assistance applying on-line, we have computer terminals available at our 380 Encinal Street Suite 200 office in Santa Cruz, Tel: 831-469-1700, and at our 225 Westridge Drive location in Watsonville, Tel: 831-724-3885. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.

