Salary: $5,323 – 6,739 / Month

The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Medical Billing Technician. Do you have experience performing medical billing or medical accounting, or medical accounts receivable functions. If so, read on!

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

The current vacancy is in the Health Services Agency.

Possession of one (1) of the following valid certifications (current):



Certified Coding Specialist (all types) or Registered Health Information Administrator or

Registered Health Information Technician or Certified Professional Coder (all types), or

One year of similar experience in a medical setting outside of the County’s medical services, or

Completion of an accredited medical billing and coding program at a college or institution of higher education.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!