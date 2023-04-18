Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Practitioner

Salary: $13,476 – 15,163 / Month

Benefits: Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

About this Position:

  • Provide professional level primary health care to patients with complex chronic and acute health conditions in a variety of outpatient clinics and detention facilities;
  • Perform physical examinations and to diagnose and treat patients

Requirements:

  • Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be to possess one of the following certificates or licenses:
  • Pursuant to Section 3503 of the Business and Professions Code, possess a California license to practice as a Physicians’ Assistant. OR
  • Pursuant to Section 2835 of the Business and Professions Code, possess a California certificate to practice as a Nurse Practitioner. OR
  • Pursuant to Article 2.5 of the Business and Professions Code, possess a certificate to practice as a Nurse Midwife.

Special Requirements: In addition to the core requirements for this class, incumbents may be required to possess credentials demonstrating specialties in any one of the following areas for certain positions.

  • Nurse Practitioners: Family Practice NP, OB-GYN NP, Family Planning NP, Pediatric NP, Geriatric NP or Certified Nurse Midwife.
  • Physicians Assistants: Women’s Health Care Specialist.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!

