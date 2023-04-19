Location: Merced; Salinas; Scotts Valley, California; Remote in California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Advanced Analytics Manager in the Data Analytics Services Department.

*There is one position which can be filled in any of our 3 offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California) or remotely within California.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Data Analytics Services Director, you will:

Manage and lead advanced analytics, including population health, risk adjustment, stratification, and prediction, and performs program evaluation and provider benchmarking

Collaborate with the Data Analytics Services Director, Clinical Leadership, and other stakeholders regarding short- and long-term analytic strategies

Manage, supervise, mentor and train assigned staff

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Information Technology Services division delivers data-driven insights and innovative technology solutions that enable the Alliance’s business operations, mission & vision.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements

Knowledge of:

Data visualization tools Principles and practices of a value-based healthcare environment Tools and techniques associated with designing, implementing, and communicating population health or healthcare improvement studies SQL or other data mining/manipulation tools Bayesian analysis and causal inference methods Statistical software, such as SAS or R

Ability to:

Train, mentor, supervise, and evaluate the work of staff Develop work plans and workflows and organize and prioritize Advanced Analytics activities Maintain team morale and objective leadership in a dynamic and high pressure environment Interpret and apply complex principles, policies, terms and procedures Present strategic information, data and results in a clear and understandable manner utilizing methods appropriate to various forums Foster effective and collaborative working relationships, influence others, and build consensus with individuals at all levels in the organization

Education and Experience:

Master’s degree in a Mathematics related discipline, Epidemiology, Bioinformatics, Public Health or a closely related field A minimum of six years of experience performing healthcare analytics which included analyzing and interpreting clinical data and leading projects related to population health or healthcare quality improvement, including a minimum of two years of experience leading or supervising analytics staff, (or a Bachelor’s degree in one of the fields described above and an additional eight years of experience performing advanced healthcare analytics may substitute for the Master’s degree); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, the Alliance is requesting the vaccination status of its workforce for COVID-19. While this position doesn’t require vaccination as a condition of employment, all employees are required to report their vaccination status, and, if vaccinated, provide proof of vaccination.

Remote in California

$134,550—$236,579 USD

Scotts Valley pay range

$147,856—$236,579 USD

Merced pay range

$134,550—$215,280 USD

Salinas pay range

$147,856—$236,579 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application