Member Services Supervisor

What we’re looking for:

Supervises the branch staff in the absence of the Service Manager to ensure superior member service, operational integrity, efficient processing of all types of transactions, branch security, appropriate levels of risk management, and loss prevention. Supports and reinforces Credit Union sales initiatives. Provides a variety of member services, and makes appropriate sales referrals.

What you’ll do:

In the absence of the Service Manager, conducts staff meetings, acts as supervisor and directly oversees teller and greeter service delivery channels. Assists and confers with the Service Manager regarding staffing and workflow, hiring, scheduling, cross training, performance coaching and staff development. Recommends streamlining and workflow improvements. Promotes member use of Electronic Services. Promotes teamwork among staff to ensure work is performed in a collaborative manner and standards for excellent member service are achieved. Responds appropriately to member concerns. Secures and controls cash, negotiable items, passwords and keys. Maintains the privacy of member information and security of all records. Responsible for branch cash ordering and maintaining cash limits. Adhere to all Instant Issue policies and procedures pertaining to closure, reissue, spoiling, and issuance of debit cards. Understand and follow opening day and end of day process requirements. Refers and sells all products distributed through the branch channel, including but not limited to consumer loans, mortgage loans, depository products, and non-insured investments. Assists the Service Manager with the regular review, evaluation and documentation of staff performance, noting progress towards stated objectives and goals. Serves as a role model for the desired leadership behaviors that support a successful sales and service culture. In conjunction with the Service Manager, ensures that physical maintenance and the overall appearance of the branch is maintained, and that emergency, safety and disaster preparedness and recovery procedures are enforced. Helps to ensure that all equipment, including but not limited to ATMs, PCs, and Internet Cafes are operational on a 24/7 basis. Secures and properly controls documents, keys, passwords and security codes. Reviews daily, monthly reports/audits and takes appropriate action.

Who you are:

In the absence of the Service Manager, directly supervises branch staff. The Member Service Supervisor carries out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws.

Promotes and maintains a positive image of the Credit Union at all times to personnel, members, vendors and the community.

High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

Must consistently meet or exceed Mystery Shop scores and achieve or surpass monthly referral goals.

Proficient with the Credit Union’s technology systems such as Outlook, the Intranet, ADP, DNA, Image Scanning System, Instant Issue, Meridian Link, Cash Ordering System and the Learning Management System.

Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $24-$28/hour plus incentives.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

For CCPA’s requirements regarding security practices and procedures, please see our privacy page here (https://www.bayfed.com/privacy). Bay Federal Credit Union takes our obligation to keep our member’s data safe and secure and adhere to industry standard best practices.

