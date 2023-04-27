Early Childhood Teacher I - Infant/Early Toddler

For full consideration for an interview, applicants are asked to provide a short response to the questions below.

When applying please submit your cover letter and resume as a single attachment where it says “Attach Resume” and attach your answers to the following questions and additional documents as a single attachment where it says “Attach Cover Letter”. Do NOT attach documents to your profile. Please keep your responses brief.

Supplemental Screening Question #1: Do you have a current Child Development Associate Teacher permit or higher?

Supplemental Screening Question #2: Are you eligible to obtain a Child Development Associate Teacher permit or higher?

Supplemental Screening Question #2: Please attach your transcripts that include all ECE (Early Childhood Education) courses you have completed and/or are currently enrolled OR provide a list of all ECE (Early Childhood Education) courses you have completed and/or are currently enrolled with the title of the course(s), college attended and how many ECE units.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

More information can be found here: childcare.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Site Supervisor of Early Education Services, the incumbent is responsible for general supervision and planning of developmentally appropriate program curriculum for infants, toddlers, preschoolers, and school aged children; ages 11 months to 12 years. In addition, incumbent may give direction and mentor Student Assistant Teachers. Possess sufficient word-processing and computer skills to prepare developmental assessments, notices, newsletter articles and curriculum materials. Must have a valid Child Development Associate Teacher Permit, current negative TB test, and clear a pre-employment background check.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Salary Information: $25.69/hr

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: 004107 (CHILD DEV CTR TEACHER 1)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

70% - Child Development and Education

Assume responsibility for the general supervision and safety of all children in attendance, including compliance with Department of Social Services licensing requirements and Titles 5 and 22 regulations. Design and maintain a developmentally appropriate enriching environment conducive to children’s safe, independent exploration. Maintain a clean environment inside the facility and outside yard.

Serves as primary caregiver for a group of children. Helps plan the care and assists in implementing developmental curriculum consistent with Environment Rating Scales (ERS) and California Department of Education infant, toddler and preschool frameworks. Designs daily developmentally appropriate curriculum in conjunction with findings obtained from children’s Desired Results Assessments. Establish and maintain a safe, clean, functional and organized atmosphere in the Center. Helps organize and safely supervise children’s fieldtrips on and off campus. Through daily interactions, promotes the development of children’s self-control, self-esteem, self-help skills, and positive relationships with others.

Makes regular observations of individual children to assess challenges, strengths and goals. Documents and analyze information from developmental assessment to plan appropriate curriculum for children and maintain ongoing communication with families. Complete Desired Results Assessments, twice a year within a specified time, for a designated group of children.

Responsible for correctly filling out forms and writing reports concerning children’s behavior and health.

Participate in overall program evaluation, planning of program’s goals and effectiveness.

Give input to the Site Supervisor regarding long term program planning.

15% - Collaborative Relationships with Families

Establish and maintain regular respectful verbal and written communication with families to inform them of their child’s day and center activities. Work in collaboration with families to facilitate children’s transitions between home and center. Assist in maintaining a culturally sensitive, respectful atmosphere for families. Encourage family involvement in program. Attend quarterly family meetings.

15% - Teamwork and Professional Growth

Attend regularly scheduled, evening staff meetings and program wide staff meetings. Actively participate and contribute as a team member with all other staff. Establish and maintain effective communication through cooperative problem solving and active listening skills with other staff.

Participation at in-service trainings, workshops, conferences, and other professional growth activities (some evening or weekend hours) to improve skills, update knowledge of current professional practices and ongoing accumulation of training hours and/or units to renew Child Care Permit following the Child Development Permit Matrix.

Participate in hiring, supervising and evaluating student teaching assistants. Occasionally conduct evening, student assistant training seminars in the absence of the Team Leader.

Assist Team Leader in planning and conducting quarterly family meetings and social events.



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Required

Experience with and knowledge of infant and toddler developmental needs in social, emotional, cognitive, and physical areas.

Experience with and knowledge of current quality practices in the field of early childhood education.

Demonstrated ability to create and implement a developmentally appropriate program for children; e.g., curriculum, assessment, environment.

Ability to interact effectively with diverse groups of children and adults.

Ability to work with groups of children ages 11 months to 12 years of age.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Experience giving direction to adults in a childcare center or comparable program.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Sufficient word processing and computer skills to prepare developmental assessments, memos, flyers, newsletter articles, curriculum materials, documentation and portfolios.

Ability to keep children physically safe in a nurturing environment.

Preferred

Work experience in a licensed infant/preschool setting, with children 11 months - 5 years of age.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a current Department of Education Child Development Associate Teacher Permit, or higher, or be eligible to complete Early Education classes to obtain an Associate Teacher Permit o higher before the Infant Program opens.

Must have completed a minimum of (3) semester units or equivalent quarter units related to the care of infants and meeting Title 22 licensing requirements before the infant program opens.

Ability to obtain a current Pediatric CPR and First Aid Certificate.

Must provide proof of a current negative TB test and completed Health Screening Report within 7 days of hire.

Must have the ability to move materials weighing up to 25 lbs., with or without accommodation.

Will be required to comply with current Early Education Services employee health safety requirements for childcare providers as defined by state regulatory agencies. Current health safety requirements to be discussed during interview.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

