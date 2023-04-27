What we’re looking for:

The Investment Services Sales Assistant provides support and coordination for the Investment Services Team for all activities related to member service, data collection and reporting, processing paperwork and coordination of business development activities. Actively participates in financial planning and Investment Services team projects.

What you’ll do:

Promotes and maintains a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community. Sets up and maintains files with appropriate information and in accordance with FINRA compliance standards. Handles routine client inquiries and support; effectively works with back-office support personnel, wholesalers, and brokers/dealer back office to ensure a high degree of quality service and member satisfaction. Contacts members, schedules appointments and provides post appointment follow up. Enters financial data into planning software and client information into database, and may assume the Financial Planner’s role, if directed. Generates routine reports regarding sales results, reports to the senior leadership team, client list to Marketing, and referral reports to Payroll. Coordinates activities with LPL Financial and other entities to ensure appropriate compliance with regulatory requirements. Coordinates and assists in seminars, and engages in other marketing activities to promote Investment Services to Bay Federal membership. Participates in New Hire Orientation, branch trainings, referral contests, and works with Marketing on external promotion ideas.

What you bring to the Credit Union:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or Finance or the equivalent experience is preferred.

3 years of experience in financial planning is preferred.

Proficient in Microsoft Suite programs.

Demonstrated ability to make strong decisions and proactively solve problems; strong organizational skills.

Strong ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Insurance license and Series 6 + 63 are required.

Bay Federal will provide the opportunity to achieve the above license and certifications if needed.



Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Our hybrid with flexibility approach combines the flexibility of remote working with the benefits of in-person, quarterly collaboration and all staff meetings

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $23 - $26 per hour. Salaries are based on the geographic location in which you live if working remotely.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

For CCPA’s requirements regarding security practices and procedures, please see our privacy page here (https://www.bayfed.com/privacy). Bay Federal Credit Union takes our obligation to keep our member’s data safe and secure and adhere to industry standard best practices.

