Sr. Project Coordinator Intern

Your Future Is Our Business

Your Future Is Our Business is a non-profit that helps students explore different careers and opportunities available. We develop partnerships with businesses, organizations, and professionals in the area and connect them with students. We host a variety of programs, such as career expos and career panels, to help introduce students to careers and industries they might not have been aware of and to available opportunities to get experience in the work field. We want students to explore the many paths that are available so that they know there are several ways that they can impact their community!

Sr. Project Coordinator Job Summary

The Sr. Project Coordinator will focus on coordinating and planning career speakers, career panels, expos, luncheon, and partnership events. This position requires the ability to anticipate and identify roadblocks and discrepancies ahead of time and offer solutions to ensure adherence to workflow. The Sr. Project Coordinator will support other YFIOB team members with project execution. Additionally, they will use platforms such as google suite, CANVA, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to promote events and to reach out to possible volunteers in the community. They will offer leadership and support. In this position, you will work under the supervision of the Executive Director. Work will be done both remotely and in person. Position requires travel throughout Santa Cruz County. Bilingual (Spanish/English preferred).

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Set activity dates with schools and organizations per contract agreements

Maintain a calendar of events

Recruit volunteers to participate in programs and events

Correspond with volunteers and schools regarding details and updates of events

Set up/clean up at events

Create flyers and social media to promote programs and events

Manage survey and outcomes of programs and events

Attend career fairs, panels, and annual luncheon

Write Quarterly Reports

Network at community events to publicize YFIOB and acquire new partners

Contact local businesses in person, through email, and cold-calling

Provide documentation of new partners as well as a list of people contacted

Actively search for related community/networking events to attend

Look for alternative means to promote, market, and fundraise for YFIOB

Communicate with team about your tasks, updates, public events, and goals

Meet weekly and work collaboratively with YFIOB staff

Reach out to schools and community members to confirm details of programs

Coordinate programs (career expos, panels, etc.)

Assist with KSQD Radio Show as co-host (as needed)

Respond to all YFIOB related emails and inquiries in a timely manner

Take photos at events (when possible)

Attend quarterly board meetings and weekly team meetings

Give presentations at events and to various organizations

Document hours and tasks for future interns to reference

Requirements

Covid Vaccination

Negative TB Test

Strong written and oral communication skills

Comfortable working on multiple tasks and projects at once

Able to work remotely, unsupervised

Enjoy working independently and on a team

Must be comfortable working with adults and students ages 10-18

Comfortable with public speaking and networking

Be able to attend all YFIOB meetings in person

Proactively handle challenges, troubleshoot problems, and ask for assistance when needed

Availability to schedule and work flexible hours, sometimes including weekend and evening hours.

Ability to work with people of diverse ethnic, cultural, religious, socio-economic, and political and sexual orientation.

Proficient in the use of MS Office Suite (Word, Powerpoint, Excel) and Google Apps (Drive, Sheets, Calendar, etc.)

Proficiency with most popular social media platforms and doing online research

Must possess valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle to assist with transportation of tabling supplies to and from events

Position Classification

Remote and in-person

Temporary: From July 1 2023- June 30 2024

Part Time: 20 hours per week

Hourly Non-exempt: $25/hour

Sick days up to 6 days provided

Phone and internet stipend included

Travel Requirements: Regular travel within Santa Cruz County, occasional travel outside of Santa Cruz County

Working Conditions

This position can be remote or in-person, requires travel within the County of Santa Cruz and requires in-person attendance at schools in Santa Cruz County. The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands to type, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. The employee is frequently required to walk and stand for extended periods of time. The employee works in environments that are loud and crowded. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 20 pounds and move objects such as tables and chairs. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

