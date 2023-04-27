Sr. Project Coordinator Intern

Your Future Is Our Business
Your Future Is Our Business is a non-profit that helps students explore different careers and opportunities available. We develop partnerships with businesses, organizations, and professionals in the area and connect them with students. We host a variety of programs, such as career expos and career panels, to help introduce students to careers and industries they might not have been aware of and to available opportunities to get experience in the work field. We want students to explore the many paths that are available so that they know there are several ways that they can impact their community!
Sr. Project Coordinator Job Summary
The Sr. Project Coordinator will focus on coordinating and planning career speakers, career panels, expos, luncheon, and partnership events. This position requires the ability to anticipate and identify roadblocks and discrepancies ahead of time and offer solutions to ensure adherence to workflow. The Sr. Project Coordinator will support other YFIOB team members with project execution. Additionally, they will use platforms such as google suite, CANVA, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn to promote events and to reach out to possible volunteers in the community. They will offer leadership and support. In this position, you will work under the supervision of the Executive Director. Work will be done both remotely and in person. Position requires travel throughout Santa Cruz County. Bilingual (Spanish/English preferred).
Job Duties and Responsibilities
- Set activity dates with schools and organizations per contract agreements
- Maintain a calendar of events
- Recruit volunteers to participate in programs and events
- Correspond with volunteers and schools regarding details and updates of events
- Set up/clean up at events
- Create flyers and social media to promote programs and events
- Manage survey and outcomes of programs and events
- Attend career fairs, panels, and annual luncheon
- Write Quarterly Reports
- Network at community events to publicize YFIOB and acquire new partners
- Contact local businesses in person, through email, and cold-calling
- Provide documentation of new partners as well as a list of people contacted
- Actively search for related community/networking events to attend
- Look for alternative means to promote, market, and fundraise for YFIOB
- Communicate with team about your tasks, updates, public events, and goals
- Meet weekly and work collaboratively with YFIOB staff
- Reach out to schools and community members to confirm details of programs
- Coordinate programs (career expos, panels, etc.)
- Assist with KSQD Radio Show as co-host (as needed)
- Respond to all YFIOB related emails and inquiries in a timely manner
- Take photos at events (when possible)
- Attend quarterly board meetings and weekly team meetings
- Give presentations at events and to various organizations
- Document hours and tasks for future interns to reference
Requirements
- Covid Vaccination
- Negative TB Test
- Strong written and oral communication skills
- Comfortable working on multiple tasks and projects at once
- Able to work remotely, unsupervised
- Enjoy working independently and on a team
- Must be comfortable working with adults and students ages 10-18
- Comfortable with public speaking and networking
- Be able to attend all YFIOB meetings in person
- Proactively handle challenges, troubleshoot problems, and ask for assistance when needed
- Availability to schedule and work flexible hours, sometimes including weekend and evening hours.
- Ability to work with people of diverse ethnic, cultural, religious, socio-economic, and political and sexual orientation.
- Proficient in the use of MS Office Suite (Word, Powerpoint, Excel) and Google Apps (Drive, Sheets, Calendar, etc.)
- Proficiency with most popular social media platforms and doing online research
- Must possess valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle to assist with transportation of tabling supplies to and from events
Position Classification
- Remote and in-person
- Temporary: From July 1 2023- June 30 2024
- Part Time: 20 hours per week
- Hourly Non-exempt: $25/hour
- Sick days up to 6 days provided
- Phone and internet stipend included
- Travel Requirements: Regular travel within Santa Cruz County, occasional travel outside of Santa Cruz County
Working Conditions
This position can be remote or in-person, requires travel within the County of Santa Cruz and requires in-person attendance at schools in Santa Cruz County. The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands to type, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. The employee is frequently required to walk and stand for extended periods of time. The employee works in environments that are loud and crowded. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 20 pounds and move objects such as tables and chairs. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.
How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.