Your Future Is Our Business

Your Future Is Our Business is a non-profit that helps students explore different careers and opportunities available. We develop partnerships with businesses, organizations, and professionals in the area and connect them with students. We host a variety of programs, such as career expos and career panels, to help introduce students to careers and industries they might not have been aware of and to available opportunities to get experience in the work field. We want students to explore the many paths that are available so that they know there are several ways that they can impact their community!

LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern Job Summary

The Learning-Aligned Employment Program (LAEP) offers eligible students at public colleges and universities the opportunity to earn money to help defray their educational costs while gaining education-aligned, career-related employment.

The LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern focuses on coordinating and planning career speakers, career panels, expos, luncheon and partnership events. The luncheon is scheduled for March 2024, and this position is required to attend. The intern will work directly with the Executive Director on a weekly basis to discuss projects, coordinate events and come up with timelines that meet the organizational partners needs. The intern will use platforms such as google suite, CANVA, Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin to promote events and to reach out to possible volunteers in the community.

Job Duties and Responsibilities

Set activity dates with schools and organizations per contract agreements

Maintain a calendar of events

Recruit volunteers to participate in programs and events

Correspond with volunteers and schools regarding details and updates of events

Set up/clean up at events

Create flyers and social media to promote programs and events

Manage survey and outcomes of programs and events

Attend career fairs, panels, and annual luncheon

Write Quarterly Reports

Requirements

Must be a current Cabrillo student

Covid Vaccination

Negative TB Test

Strong written and oral communication skills

Comfortable working on multiple tasks and projects at once

Able to work remotely, unsupervised

Enjoy working independently and on a team

Must be comfortable working with adults and students ages 10-18

Comfortable with public speaking and networking

Be able to attend all YFIOB meetings in person

Proactively handle challenges, troubleshoot problems, and ask for assistance when needed

Availability to schedule and work flexible hours, sometimes including weekend and evening hours.

Ability to work with people of diverse ethnic, cultural, religious, socio-economic, and political and sexual orientation.

Proficient in the use of MS Office Suite (Word, Powerpoint, Excel) and Google Apps (Drive, Sheets, Calendar, etc.)

Proficiency with most popular social media platforms and doing online research

Must possess valid driver’s license and reliable vehicle to assist with transportation of tabling supplies to and from events

Student Eligibility Criteria

At least half-time enrollment

California resident classification

Satisfactory academic progress in a program leading to a degree or certificate

Demonstrated financial need (Complete the FAFSA or CA Dream Act)

Eligibility to work in the United States

From an “underrepresented background”. See eligibility criteria for a list of groups

Position Classification

Remote and in-person

Temporary: From July 1 2023- June 30 2024

Part Time: 10-12 hours per week

Hourly Non-exempt: $15.50/hour

Sick days up to 6 days provided

Phone and internet stipend included

Travel Requirements: Regular travel within Santa Cruz County, occasional travel outside of Santa Cruz County

Working Conditions

This position is remote and occasionally meets in-person. This position requires travel within the County of Santa Cruz and requires in-person attendance at schools in Santa Cruz County. The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job with or without reasonable accommodation. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands to type, handle, or feel; reach with hands and arms; talk and hear. The employee is frequently required to walk and stand for extended periods of time. The employee works in environments that are loud and crowded. The employee must frequently lift and/or move up to 20 pounds and move objects such as tables and chairs. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, depth perception, and ability to adjust focus.

How to Apply: If interested, please submit an online application here.

