County of Santa Cruz The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Psychiatric Medical Director! Do you have experience in experience in Substance Use Disorder Services or Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, strong leadership skills, experience working with Physician groups, and an interest in process improvement and program development? If so, please read on!

Salary: $296,899 – 343,637 Annually *Plus $30,000 sign-on incentive

Closing Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

The position:

This is a physician class with psychiatric medicine experience. Incumbents serve as the medical director for various psychiatric clinical programs, such as adult psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and substance use disorder medicine. Assignments may rotate depending on agency requirements and specialty training. Incumbents are responsible for the medical quality assurance and medical management of one or more clinical programs or medical groups, provide medical and technical advice to staff and the local medical community, supervision of medical staff, participation in program planning and evaluation, liaison with other health professionals in both the public and private sector, and education of community members on issues related to Behavioral Health. This position typically provides up to 20 hours per week of direct clinical care and will report to the Chief of Psychiatry.

The eligible list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

License/Certificate Requirements:



Possession of a valid Physician and Surgeon’s Certificate issued by the State of California (if licensed in another state, candidates may participate in the recruitment and examination process, however, possession of a valid Physician and Surgeon’s Certificate issued by the State of California is required at the time of appointment);

possession of a State and/or Federal narcotic license for administration of narcotics; possession of a valid California Class C Driver License;

Four years of experience as a practicing psychiatrist.

Certification by an American Specialty Board in a specialty closely related to mental health care provided by the County of Santa Cruz may be substituted for two years of experience.

Special Requirements/Conditions:



Background investigation.

Ability to pass a background investigation, and fingerprinting is required.

Must be able to work at nights, on call and on weekends when necessary.

Special Working Conditions:



Exposure to: Odors such as vomitus, feces, urine and draining abscesses;

fumes from cleaning supplies and solvents;

and infections which might cause chronic disease or death.

How to Apply: For more details and to apply online, please visit www.santacruzcountyjobs.com. Come join the team at the County of Santa Cruz! Live, work and play in beautiful Santa Cruz County!