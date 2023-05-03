Construction Project Engineer

Location: 62C Hangar Way, Watsonville, CA, 95076

Base Pay: $65,000 – $90,000 Annual Salary (Depending on experience)

Employee Type: Full-Time Non-Exempt

Description

K&D Landscaping Inc. is a family-owned and operated business that has been servicing the tri-county area for over 35 years. K&D employs over 100 people in the local area and continues to grow. A K&D project is easily recognized throughout the community for its high quality and attention to detail. Building on previous generations, K&D continues the tradition of giving back to their community by performing multiple beautification projects every year. Due in part to this generosity, the company was awarded “Business of the Year” for 2020 by the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce. K&D’s goal is to continue to raise the bar in the landscape industry!

Position Summary:

The focus of this position is working with and supporting others, building and maintaining relationships, and working closely and accurately within established guidelines. There will be many different people to meet and work with. The person in this position must be friendly and genuinely interested in the business, agenda, and needs of others, including the company, its management, the team, the company’s customers, or all of the above. A faster-than-average pace will be the norm for this position. Detail work is a major focus of the job, and those details need to be handled quickly, correctly, and efficiently. As time is usually a factor, the work must be done on time, as well as correctly. In general, this is a position where guidelines, structure, and established policies must be followed fairly closely, while working with and for others.

Job Duties:

Assist the Department Leader in new client meetings-taking accurate, detailed notes

Perform accurate take-offs from provided plans

Complete Pre-Con and Post-Con checklists for all projects

Work with team to plan ahead and assist with ordering all materials required for each project

Maintain up-to-date email and voicemail, and return communications same day if possible.

Attend daily & weekly department meetings and huddles

Meet with PM(s) to review scheduling weekly for support

Work with the marketing coordinator to ensure enough new leads are coming in

Assist with tracking projects in progress

Process Time and Material sheets for billings when needed

Assist with collecting reviews and testimonials from clients. Ensure 100% satisfaction

Requirements:

Experience in the landscape construction industry (in field or education)

Customer service experience (1-3 years preferred)

Proficient in Microsoft word, Excel, and email management

Driver License required and Insurable Under K&D’s insurance plan

Bi-lingual in Spanish and English is a plus

College degree is a plus but not required

Ability to show up to work on time

Comply and ensure safe work practices

Align with K&D Core Values & Purpose

Basic Math skills

Preferred

3-5 years experience in Landscape Maintenance

Horticulture knowledge and experience around Irrigation

Knowledge of commonly used concepts, practices, and procedures in the Industry

Benefits

Referral bonus

Bonus Incentive Pay (2x year)

Company truck, phone, iPad/tablet

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays (5)

Health

Dental

Vision

401 K with 3% Company Match

Training and Continuing Education

Company events, family environment

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please fill out an online application here.