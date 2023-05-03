Irrigation Water Manager

Location: 62C Hangar Way, Watsonville, CA, 95076

Base Pay: $65,000 – $80,000 Annual Salary

Employee Type: Full-Time Non-Exempt

Description

K&D Landscaping Inc. is a family-owned and operated business that has been servicing the tri-county area for over 30 years. We have grown from a small ‘mom and pop’ operation to a thriving 100+ employee company. A K&D project is easily recognized throughout the community for its high quality and attention to detail. Building on previous generations, K&D continues the tradition of giving back to their community by performing multiple beautification projects every year. Due in part to this generosity, the company was awarded “Business of the Year” for 2020 by the Pajaro Valley Chamber of Commerce. K&D’s goal is to continue to raise the bar in the landscape industry!

This job requires a patient and stable work style and consistency in dealing with repetitive routine. A customer service, team-oriented focus is of utmost importance. The job requires attention to the details of work, handling then with better-than-average accuracy and with careful attention to the quality of the work.. If the job requires making decisions, such decisions will be made in close conference with the team and supervisors. When the job requires work to be completed under time pressures or in changing situations, management will provide close support and encouragement.

Job Duties:

Conduct Water Management audits and generate Water Management Reports including providing ROI to clients utilizing company techniques

Manage online controllers for an entire book of business-including generating reports utilizing company protocol and methods

Convert irrigation assessments from irrigation technicians into proposals by utilizing estimating software platform (Aspire)

Coordinate and oversee startups of all irrigation systems as assigned

Manage Irrigation Protocol SOP’s with Irrigation Technicians

Ability to complete irrigation system installation including backflow device

Troubleshoot and develop solutions for complex irrigation issues

Install weather sensors/rain sensors and other devices and program controllers accordingly

Understand/explain a two-wire system. Diagnose and repair issues with two wire systems

Install and troubleshoot low voltage lighting systems

Respond to internal and external communications within 24 hours in a professional manner

Maintain accurate and up to date master to do list

Support all departments of K&D Landscaping in terms of Irrigation support and assistance

Train up and coming technicians through the apprenticeship program and help develop team

Respond to emergency repairs/leaks as requested as available

Approve invoices for all irrigation technicians

Requirements

Be CIT certified through IA (certification provided if needed)

Be an approved company driver

Ability to change out large controllers 50+ stations

Ability to locate and repair main line leaks up to 4″

Proficient use of wire tracker, tone generator, volt/holm meter

Possess and demonstrate advanced irrigation plan reading and layout skills

Ability to read sleeving plans and layout sleeving utilizing construction staking

Ability to program all types of controllers including smart controllers online

Ability to install and program flow sensors and master valves

Properly solder copper pipe at a basic level

Benefits

Referral bonus

Bonus Incentive Pay (2x year)

Company truck, phone, iPad/tablet

Paid Vacation

Paid Holidays (5)

Health

Dental

Vision

401 K with 3% Company Match

Training and Continuing Education

Company events, family environment

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please fill out an online application here.