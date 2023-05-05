Company:

Santa Cruz Shakespeare (Santa Cruz, CA) is an outdoor repertory company with sweeping views of the Monterey Bay.

Term:

Contract

Dates:

June 6, 2023 to July 16, 2023

The schedule is primarily Tuesday through Saturday

*Additional work could be possible if interested

Compensation:



Rate is $18 per hour, DOE

Duties:



Acquiring or manufacturing props by means of borrowing, purchasing or custom building.

Manufacturing of props may include, but is not limited to carpentry, fabrication and forming of various material types, painting, decorating and finishing of various surface types, sewing and other manipulation of fabrics and other soft goods and modification of existing objects. The Prop Artisan reports to the Prop Master.

Qualifications:



The ideal candidate has relevant knowledge and experience.

A can-do attitude.

The ability to work cooperatively with other members of the company.

A commitment to safety and professionalism.

How to Apply:

Please email cover letter, resume, and references to hiring@santacruzshakespeare.org.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

