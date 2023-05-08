Front of House/Box Office

Front of House

DESCRIPTION:

Under the direction of the Director of Operations, the front of house staff will supervise all front-of-house operations in The Grove at DeLaveaga. Overall duties will include ticket scanning, overseeing ushers, lobby set up and take-down, and program distribution for events and performances. The position starts in mid-July and goes until the end of August. Work times are during evenings and weekends following the performance calendar.

Box Office Staff

DESCRIPTION:

Under the direction of the Operations Manager and Box Office Manager, box office staff will supervise all ticketing related needs in The Grove at DeLaveaga. Overall duties will include answering phone and email inquiries, selling tickets to performances at The Grove, and troubleshooting ticketing issues. The position starts in mid-July and goes until the end of August. Work times are during the daytime, evenings, and weekends on a rotating basis.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:



Must maintain a professional demeanor and image to assure the highest level of customer service.

Must be able to be diplomatic and take into consideration diverse populations who visit The Grove as well as limitations of those that volunteer.

Must be able to manage several responsibilities at once.

Will be required to work non-traditional hours including nights and weekends as assigned.

Oversee ushers, patron safety and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance.

Coordinate activities (timing, intermissions) with Stage Manager.

Oversee ticket collection and accounting.

Respond effectively during emergencies following approved protocol including evacuations and knowing whom to call, which paperwork to be filled out and processed.

Compiling information about performance for nightly House Manager’s report.

Working with Operations Manager in recruiting new volunteers and participating in orientations.

PARKING SPECIFICS:



Receive cash and or pre-paid tickets from patrons

Direct car traffic to designated locations on site

Working with Parking Manager (volunteer) in training volunteer parking attendants

WINE BAR SPECIFICS:



Receive cash/cards for beverages

Assist Director of Operations at The Grove in ordering and inventory tracking of items and supplies

Must have appropriate certifications for the pouring of alcoholic beverages.

Additional Duties and Responsibilities:



Reliable accounting.

May have to lift heavy program boxes and tables.

May have to “refresh” the bathroom as custodial is not always present for performances.

QUALIFICATIONS:



Prior customer service experience

Have flexibility for work weekly hours depending on show performances. Performance hours will include evenings and weekends through at least 11pm.

Must be able to work well independently and being able to perform in a fast-paced, dynamic work environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication and documentation skills required.

Candidate must be able to successfully handle multiple priorities in sometimes high stress situations and ability to work with the public and possess conflict resolution skills.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office including Word, Excel, and other cloud software applications as required.

COMPENSATION:

The starting pay for this position will be $15.50/hour plus overtime, when applicable. Hours to be determined, based on the summer performance schedule.

How to Apply:

Please email cover letter, resume, and references to hiring@santacruzshakespeare.org.

Santa Cruz Shakespeare is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

