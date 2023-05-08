Human Resources Generalist

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. NOTE: Materials submitted after the IRD will be forwarded only at the request of the hiring unit. Submit your materials before the IRD to ensure consideration by the hiring unit.

The IRD for this job is: 05-17-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store and business and financial analysis for these areas.

More information can be found here: ches.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the CHES Human Resource Director, the Human Resource Generalist is part of a team for a large complex organization that employs approximately 550 staff and over 1000 student staff. The Human Resource Generalist will coordinate staff recruitments, perform fund entry, maintain electronic files, and the organization toolkit. The generalist will also provide support to managers and supervisors on a variety of human resources policies and procedures of moderate scope and complexity.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $32.28 - $37.36 / hourly

Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience.

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to provide a reasonable estimate of the compensation range for this role and should not offer a salary above the posted range. The salary shown above is the budgeted range the University reasonably expects to pay.

No. of Positions: 1

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: Scotts Valley, CA

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 007595- HR GENERALIST 2

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

30% - Recruitment Administration

Reviews and enters recruitment and hiring actions into the campus recruitment system. Reviews final recruitment documentation in Recruitment Document Suite (RDS) systems. Functions as a Recruitment (RA) approver for staff recruitments and hires.

Collaborates with Senior HR Generalist on developing and providing internal trainings for the hiring managers on recruitment process and documentation.

Provides general guidance to managers and supervisors on recruitment policies and best practices. Maintains a strong knowledge of the Fair Hiring Guidelines. Participates in hiring committees.

Collaborates with the Senior HR Generalist on developing interview and reference questions, and job descriptions. Updates job descriptions in the campus Job Builder system.

Works with hiring managers on requesting staff through temp agencies. Contact for temporary agency vendors. Assists with pre-screening candidate applications.

Enters salary actions in the campus system - ServiceNow.

20% - Human Resources Liaison

Keeps current on campus policies and procedures, collective bargaining units and applicable laws. Provides resources to and advises supervisors and management on relevant policy.

Works with Staff Human Resources, Financial Affairs, and other divisions as needed.

Collaborates with Director and Senior HR Generalist on both staff and student staff compensation analysis and implementations.

Assigned as one of the CHES Administrators for the campus Performance Appraisal System. Provides guidance and support to the supervisors and managers with navigating the Performance Work Center.

Attends required staff, unit, and campus meetings and trainings.

20% - Fund Administration

Enters and approves funding information in University Human Resources UCPath system.

Reviews the funding suspense reports. Identifies and resolves issues either by entering funding and/or initiating Direct Retros. Identifies units and communicates required action in UCPath.

Works with the Director on maintaining the Permanent Staffing List utilizing the campus financial system.

15% - CHES HR Toolkit

In collaboration with the Director and Senior HR Generalist develops, updates and maintains internal policies and procedures and documents for the CHES HR toolkit.

Updates and creates new organizational charts. Maintains historical organization charts.

Maintains and updates the organization staff contact list.

15% - Personnel Data Administration

Maintains and updates internal HR files and databases.

Maintains the Dining Staff Distribution List on a regular basis. Identifies and resolves any discrepancies.

Creates ad hoc files for Staff HR with personnel actions.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Required

Bachelor’s degree in related area and / or equivalent experience and / or training.

Basic knowledge of human resources policies and programs with the ability to analyze and interpret University policies and procedures.

Knowledge of a human resources management system (and / or other related business software programs).

Organizational skills with the ability to coordinate multiple tasks under pressure of deadlines and conduct a high volume of work.

Attention to detail and the ability to manage complex processes with efficiency and thoroughness.

Problem solving skills with the ability to think critically, analyze data, and use sound judgment in responding to issues.

Computer skills including experience with Google suite, demonstrated ability using spreadsheet and database software; demonstrated ability to learn new systems.

Proven ability to work independently as well as cooperatively as a member of a team.

Demonstrated ability to exercise good judgement and discretion in handling sensitive and confidential information and materials.

Appropriate mathematical skills for funding and payroll analysis.

Writing skills sufficient to produce clear concise procedure documentation.

Interpersonal skills with the ability to work effectively with diverse groups or constituencies.

Demonstrated verbal communication and active listening skills.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

This position is located on the main UCSC campus and may be considered for partial remote work (subject to the terms of a telecommuting agreement). While telecommuting/remote working, the employee is responsible for ensuring a worksite environment suitable for accomplishing their job duties during scheduled hours of work and, if applicable, arranging for dependent care just as they would if they were working in person at a UCSC worksite.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

