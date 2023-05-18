Reports to: Sous Chef

Department: Kitchen Table

FLSA: Non-Exempt

Position Summary

Reporting to the Sous Chef, the Cook I will assist in creating a delightful dining experience and food that is fresh, vibrant and nutritious. The Cook I prepares excellent quality food items in line with the Cuisine Profile and follows the professional functioning of the main kitchen cooking staff. The Lead Cook is responsible for ensuring all menu items are produced in the high standards set by the Chef de Cuisine and participates in kitchen operations, safety and sanitation procedures. The Lead Cook works closely with the Sous Chefs and other food service managers to ensure efficient operations of the food service department in line with 1440’s Cuisine Profile and mission, vision, values. The Lead Cook will be assigned a specific area that they will be responsible for setting up with their team. The Lead Cook models a passion for 1440’s food services vision.

Accountabilities

Prepares special meals or substitute items

Regulates temperature of ovens, broilers, grills, and roasters

Pulls food from freezer storage to thaw in the refrigerator. Ensures proper portion, arrangement, and food garnish. Maintains food proper logs

Monitors the quality and quantity of food that is prepared

Communicates assistance needed during busy periods. Informs Chefs of excess food items for use in daily specials

Informs F&B service staff of 86’ed,( Items the kitchen is out of), items and available menu specials. Ensure the quality of the food items

Prepares and cooks food according to recipes, quality standards, presentation standards, and food preparation checklist

Prepares cold foods properly

Assists management in hiring selection, training, new hires, scheduling, sharing feedback with management, and motivating and coaching employees; serve as a role model

Accountable for following all recipes approved by Executive Chef

Accountable for following all SOP’s (Standard Operating Procedure)

Able to give and receive professional feedback

Communicates needs for present and future meals in a timely fashion

Manages menu changes daily, and learns current and future menus

Able to follow FIFO (First In First Out)

Maintains a safe and sanitary work station

Ensures that all food prepared meets the flavor, texture and presentation standards established by the Executive Chef and Cuisine Profile

Responsible for individual aspect of meal service as directed by the sous chef

Maintains good relations with fellow team members in and out of Kitchen Table

Understands proper cooking time and temperatures in line with standards set by the Executive Chef

Essential Skills and Experience

Follows all company and safety and security policies and procedures; reports maintenance needs, accidents, injuries, and unsafe work conditions to manager; completes safety training and certifications

Standing, sitting or walking for extended periods of time and ensuring a professional appearance in a clean uniform.

Ability to complete safety training and certification as condition of employment

Available to work 8-10 hour shifts, nights, weekends, and holidays

Able to work a flexible schedule

Cleanliness, including high standards of personal hygiene, keeping nails cut short, no nail polish, hair kept away from food preparation, long hair must be kept in up to comply with Food Safety standards, always wearing a clean uniform, and practicing proper hand washing is crucial to this position

Speaks with others using clear and professional language. Develops and maintains positive working relationships with others; support team to reach common goals; listen and respond appropriately to the concerns of other employees

Ensures adherence to quality expectations and standards

Ability to stand, sit, or walk for an extended period of time in hot and cold temperatures

Demonstrates high-level of knowledge in farm-to-table, natural foods and staying current regarding food service and cuisine trends

Refer to Physical and Work Environment Checklist for guidelines & expectations for this job

Cook 1 is the leader of the kitchen when the Sous Chefs are not present

Will possess keys to Kitchen Table to lead opening and closing procedures

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

AAP/EEO Statement:

1440 Multiversity provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, 1440 Multiversity complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

1440 Multiversity expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of 1440 Multiversity’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

