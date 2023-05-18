WORK AMONG THE REDWOODS AT THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT

JOB SUMMARY:

Under the general supervision of the Environmental Programs Manager & Administrative Analyst, the Environmental Planner I performs a variety of support services, general administrative and environmental activities of the District’s environmental programs. These services include coordination of projects, programs and activities with a focus on regulatory permitting requirements and CEQA documentation; providing technical advice and /or recommendations to the Environmental Programs Manager and other staff; and performance of other related duties as required.

SALARY: $5,836 - $7,821 per month depending on qualifications

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:



One (1) years of experience in planning, environmental programs, natural resources and analysis of technical issues or closely related field.

Experience in regulatory, CEQA and permit processing and documentation is highly preferred.

Equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with major work in planning, natural resources, environmental studies, public administration or a closely related field.

An advanced degree from an accredited institution in one of the above areas is highly desirable.



BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US:

Paid Time Off (PTO) – 20 - 40 days, dependent on experience

Holidays – 13 days

Longevity and Educational Incentive Pay

Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance

CalPERS

And more!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here. To be considered for this position, all applicants are required to submit a completed application package containing: