WORK AMONG THE REDWOODS AT THE SAN LORENZO VALLEY WATER DISTRICT
JOB SUMMARY:
Under the general supervision of the Environmental Programs Manager & Administrative Analyst, the Environmental Planner I performs a variety of support services, general administrative and environmental activities of the District’s environmental programs. These services include coordination of projects, programs and activities with a focus on regulatory permitting requirements and CEQA documentation; providing technical advice and /or recommendations to the Environmental Programs Manager and other staff; and performance of other related duties as required.
SALARY: $5,836 - $7,821 per month depending on qualifications
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
- One (1) years of experience in planning, environmental programs, natural resources and analysis of technical issues or closely related field.
- Experience in regulatory, CEQA and permit processing and documentation is highly preferred.
- Equivalent to graduation from an accredited college or university with major work in planning, natural resources, environmental studies, public administration or a closely related field.
- An advanced degree from an accredited institution in one of the above areas is highly desirable.
BENEFITS OF WORKING WITH US:
- Paid Time Off (PTO) – 20 - 40 days, dependent on experience
- Holidays – 13 days
- Longevity and Educational Incentive Pay
- Comprehensive Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance
- CalPERS
- And more!
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here. To be considered for this position, all applicants are required to submit a completed application package containing:
- District Employment Application
- Resumé
- Letter of Interest
- Supplemental Questions