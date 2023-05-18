Mental Health Client Specialist II

JOB SUMMARY: Under general supervision, to provide a variety of professional mental health and/or substance use disorder services and related administrative functions in support of clients and their families, including case management/care coordination, short term crisis intervention, evaluation, counseling, and/or assisting in the implementation of appropriate treatment or service plans; and to do other work as required. This is the journey level in the professional Mental Health/Substance Use series. Incumbents are mental health license eligible and actively pursuing a full license from the California Board of Behavioral Science Examiners (BBS) or have a higher level of experience in providing crisis intervention services.

BENEFITS: Paid holidays, excellent benefits, and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Salary: $6,415 – 8,108 / Month

Requirements:



A master’s degree from an accredited college or university in psychology, social work, counseling, or closely related behavioral science field.

AND One year as a Mental Health Client Specialist I or equivalent experience.

OR A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in psychology, counseling, or closely related behavioral science field.

AND Three years full-time experience in a recognized public or private agency providing mental health counseling, substance abuse counseling, psycho-social assessment, or case management services to individuals with mental illness, substance use disorders, or emotional disturbance, which includes a minimum of two years’ experience in providing crisis intervention services in the community or in an inpatient psychiatric program.

*Educational counseling may be considered for up to 50 percent of qualifying experience for assignments in Children’s Mental Health.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

