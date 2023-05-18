JOB SUMMARY: The County of Santa Cruz is seeking a Senior Behavioral Health Manager. Under general direction to plan, organize, direct, coordinate and evaluate major components of service delivery program Behavioral Health Division; and other work as required.

BENEFITS: Paid holidays, excellent benefits, and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision and retirement benefits!

Salary: $9,743 -13,000 / Month

Closing Date: Friday, June 02, 2023

The eligible list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Adult Mental Health Services Assignment:

This vacancy is in the Adult Mental Health Services Unit. This incumbent is responsible for developing, managing, and administering major components of Adult Mental Health Programs administered through the Mental Health Plan for serious mental illness. Responsibilities include leading our County’s Full-Service Partnership (FSP) teams, including specialized services for adults, older adults, transition-aged youth, people involved in the criminal justice system, and people experiencing homelessness. This position implements the County’s Health Services Agency Strategic Plan and Behavioral Health specific strategies.

Tasks:



Developing policy and procedures; coordinating and integrating services, resolving administrative problems.

Coordinating and directing through subordinate managers the work of the staff engaged in providing mental health services.

Developing and monitoring contracts for services including negotiation of requirements and costs.

Developing program funding sources through grant writing, billing, and legislative processes; and developing and monitoring the annual budget.

This position also acts as a liaison with the State Department of Health Care Services in major program areas to ensure program performance, represents the County Behavioral Health to other agencies, community groups and organizations.

Develops services and program information to keep public informed; and acts as staff to the Mental Health Advisory Board.

The Adult Mental Health unit is the largest in behavioral health, and frequently collaborates with other County Departments, including the Sheriff’s Office, the Probation Department, and the Human Services Department, most notably the Housing for Health Division and the Public Guardian.

Requirements:



Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying.

A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:



Five years of experience in hospital or health care administration

Three of which shall have been in the mental health or alcohol and drug field plus a master’s degree in hospital administration, public health administration, public administration, psychology, social work, nursing or counseling from an accredited college or university.

Additional qualifying experience may be substituted for the required education.

A clinical license or certification as an alcohol and drug counselor is strongly desired but not required as this position supervises large, complex service delivery systems and clinical staff

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

