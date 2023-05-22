Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) Manager in the Data Analytics Services Department.

This position can be filled in any office/remotely: Salinas, Scotts Valley or Merced.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Managing the design, implementation, maintenance, and support of data warehouse systems, including the following components: Database, ETL Tools, Meta Data, Query Tools, and Data Marts

Managing and leading the Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) team and supervising, mentoring and training assigned staff

Managing and leading the development of analytical Data Marts and the Business Intelligence (BI) solution, such as Population Health BI tool and Power BI, including dashboard reporting, customization, training and related backend data integration with EDW

ABOUT THE TEAM

We integrate data from many sources to create information marts that provide the basis for business intelligence, reporting, and advanced analytics.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

Knowledge of:

PC and EDW technologies Principles and practices of systems and EDW architecture development EDW platform development Data Warehouse Design MS SQL Server Database design and optimization, T-SQL programming, and PL/SQL ETL (Extract, Translate, and Load) processing and SSIS packages Dimensional Modeling methodologies Structured Query Language and Oracle or Microsoft SQL Server Database

Ability to:

Train, mentor, supervise, and evaluate the work of staff and motivate staff to achieve objectives Develop work plans and workflows and organize and prioritize staff’s work Demonstrate strong teamwork and team building skills Facilitate and lead meetings and projects Collect, manage and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk Identify and resolve issues in a timely manner, including troubleshooting and resolving systems operating problems Work in a multi-protocol, multi-platform environment Control budget, scope, and schedule of assigned projects

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems, Computer Science or a related field Minimum of six years of EDW development experience, from specification through implementation, which included responsibility for EDW architecture development and implementation of EDW technologies and a minimum of three years of healthcare experience, and a minimum of three years of manager or supervisor or project lead experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

Scotts Valley pay range

$133,816—$214,115 USD

Merced pay range

$122,045—$195,291 USD

Salinas pay range

$133,813—$214,115 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

