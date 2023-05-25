Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California; Remote, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Senior Financial Analyst in the Accounting Department.

*There is one position the can be filled in any Alliance office (Merced, Salinas or Scotts Valley, California) or Remotely in California.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Budgeting and Reporting Manager, you will:

Oversee and provide support to a variety of Finance Division processes and programs, conduct research and analysis, and prepare complex financial reports

Participate in the planning, implementation, and monitoring of the Administrative Budget and development of related Alliance business operations

Maintain and enhance departmental system applications related to budgeting and financial activity and train staff on applications for interactive utilization related to departmental cost analysis and database usage

Provide subject matter expertise and assist with providing orientation, mentoring, and training to subordinate financial analysts

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Accounting Department maintains, records and reports financial transactions and activities at the Alliance. The Finance Division’s Mission, Vision and Values include:

MISSION:

To advance the Alliance mission by pro-actively managing financial resources with integrity and ensuring the long-term sustainability.

VISION:

To strengthen financial sustainability by acting as a trusted strategic adviser to our stakeholders.

VALUES: Financial Integrity by providing timely, complete, accurate and consistent financial reports. Financial Stewardship by protect public funds through a commitment to moral, ethical and prudent financial decision-making. Customer Satisfaction through providing timely services to our stakeholders

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL

Hold expertise in budget execution, variance analysis, cost reporting and a general understanding of the General Ledger and Budgeting Software

Have strong communication skills, with the ability to provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues

Have skill in coaching and mentoring project team members

*A strong plus: Experience working within a healthcare setting or health plan, as well as experience with Medi-Cal and Medicare programs, entitlement programs and regulations is a plus

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

Knowledge of:



Principles and practices of accounting, budgeting, financial analysis, and financial statements

Windows based PC systems, Microsoft Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel (including use of pivot tables), and accounting software applications

Financial planning and analysis

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)

Principles and practices of statistical analysis

Financial analytical and complex abstract reasoning concepts

Ability to:



Demonstrate strong analytical skills, accurately collect, manage, and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk

Understand and comprehensively, accurately, and efficiently evaluate cost data

Manage multiple projects simultaneously, organize work, and achieve goals and timelines

Prepare clear, accurate and comprehensive financial and narrative reports

Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues

Develop and implement systems of financial controls and monitor for adherence and accuracy

Assist with the orientation, training, and mentoring of other staff, as assigned

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Accounting, or a related field

A minimum of five years of experience performing accounting, budgeting, and financial forecasting and analysis (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

COMPENSATION: The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.

The actual compensation for this role will be determined by our compensation philosophy, analysis of the selected candidate’s qualifications (direct or transferrable experience related to the position, education or training), as well as other factors (internal equity, market factors, and geographic location).

Salinas pay range

$103,839—$166,150 USD

Scotts Valley pay range

$103,839—$166,150 USD

Merced pay range

$94,494—$151,195 USD

Remote, CA

$94,494—$166,150 USD

OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.