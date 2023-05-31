Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging

BE A FORCE FOR POSITIVE CHANGE

We’re hiring for a full-time Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager in the SF California Bay area. This is a full time field based position where you have the flexibility to work from home with full benefits including a 401K and an annual salary range of $92,400 to $103,000.

Come join our rapidly expanding team that will install 2,300 new EV charging ports at hundreds of low- and moderate-income apartments, small businesses and non-profit organizations in Northern and Central California over the next 3 years. The successful applicant will be joining a broader team that is working to deploy innovative community engagement and technical approaches to increase equity in EV adoption and reduce greenhouse gas reduction at scale.

The EV Charging Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager is responsible for generating a consistent flow of leads for our sales team and implementing EV education and outreach for residents and employees where EV chargers are installed. The role will develop and manage relationships with market actors in the affordable and market rate multifamily housing business eco system and small business market in underserved communities. Examples include contractors, trade associations, property management companies, ownership groups and community-based organizations. The role will leverage networks that are naturally engaged and trusted by the target market which is both affordable and market rate multifamily properties, small businesses, non-profit organizations and tribal governments. The geographies covered by the role include large parts of the coastal and inland areas of central and northern California.

The role can be performed remotely in part, with frequent visits to Ecology Action’s Santa Cruz office and travel required to engage affiliates throughout the program geography.

At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of all ethnicities, colors, genders, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply.

Lead Generation Responsibilities

Manage 1-2 assistants conducting business-to-business sales

Manage recruitment, training, and performance of marketing channel partners in order to ensure the achievement of program’s lead generation goals.

Enhance Ecology Action’s existing relationships within the market, specifically with decision makers, senior asset management executives, and community-based organizations serving low-income communities in northern and central California.

Build and maintain a pipeline of leads sufficient to achieve/exceed program objectives and equity goals.

Work closely with marketing group to develop campaigns and collateral to enable partners’ lead generation.

Manage training, support and performance of community-based organizations and other channel partners with execution of marketing outreach campaigns.

Create and manage a system to track, measure and evaluate channel partner performance.

Recommend and execute adjustments to approaches that maximize channel performance.

Work with EV Charging Program Management team to innovate, identify, and engage new external sales channels and partnerships.

Directly engage multifamily properties, small businesses, and non-profit organizations to generate leads.

Oversee and implement Ecology Action’s EV charging customer support operations and communications plan to respond to customer questions, complaints, and comments.

Community Outreach Management Responsibilities.

Collaborate with marketing group to develop resident outreach collateral for multifamily canvassing where EV charging ports are installed.

Coordinate with Ecology Action’s EV promotion team to implement business-to-business marketing education and outreach plan in the Central Coast area.

Coordinate with Ecology Action’s EV promotion team and regional nonprofit subcontractors to conduct EV outreach/education canvassing events at multifamily properties in priority low income and underserved communities. Oversee a matrixed team of in-field outreach professionals at various staffing levels, responsibilities, and skill levels.

Required:

Minimum 2 years channel marketing and sales experience

Experience working in the multifamily housing sector

Ability to rapidly absorb and convey technical information

Demonstrated successful cold calling experience.

Ability to successfully develop lead prospects via cold-call.

Superb relationship development and networking skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills to a wide variety of audiences and in a wide variety of formats. Able to effectively communicate on a variety of levels. Experience conducting market research.

Self-motivated and goal-oriented.

An energetic, outgoing, and friendly demeanor.

Superb organizational and time management skills.

Demonstrated success working independently and with independent work processes.

Strong computer skills, including Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Excel) and CRM/Salesforce experience preferred.

Desired:

Previous inside sales experience, including cold calling or door-to-door outreach, or related sales experience preferred.

Understanding of EV charging technologies and delivery strategies

Strong grasp of using social media sources (i.e. LinkedIn, Facebook, etc) to prospect leads and identifydecision makers.

Familiarity or experience with public agencies and nonprofits working on government/utility-funded sustainability programs in California

Experience living/working in low-income and under-resourced communities and/or low-income multifamily housing.

Work Environment: The work environment is an office setting, either at home or at Ecology Action headquarters in Santa Cruz, CA with periodic field visits to customer sites required. The position requires at least 30% travel to project sites in central and northern CA. The candidate must live in the project area, or be willing to relocate to the project area.

Physical Demands: The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk, hear, drive; and move in, around and through customer sites and use a computer keyboard and monitor. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

Compensation: The salary range for this position is $92,400 - $103,000. Ecology Action offers a generous benefit package that includes medical, dental, vision and flexible spending benefits; a 401k-retirement plan with a 4% match; and group life insurance. Driving an insured personal vehicle on company business is required, and mileage reimbursement is provided at the Federal rate. Ecology Action does not offer a company-paid relocation program.

MORE ABOUT US

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.