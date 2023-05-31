Volunteer Program Specialist (Bilingual English/Spanish Required)

SUMMARY OF POSITION

The Volunteer Program Specialist will lead the recruitment, screening, training, coordination, and retention activities of Ecology Action’s volunteer and internship programs, which engages approximately 350 volunteers and interns annually. The Volunteer Program Specialist will be responsible for developing a strong pool of volunteers across our service area spanning, primarily, Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito counties. The selected candidate will work with multiple program leads who oversee a variety of sustainable transportation programs encompassing infrastructure projects (e.g. city planning, EV charging) and non-infrastructure projects (e.g. community- and youth-focused biking and walking programs, electric vehicle education / purchase guidance).

Candidates based out of Monterey County and the Salinas area are highly encouraged to apply. At Ecology Action we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply.

RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Volunteer & Intern Recruitment and Placement:

Recruitment & Onboarding:

Draft volunteer and intern position descriptions Volunteer and intern recruitment through a variety of online and in-person mechanisms, including public events Ensure sufficient volunteer and intern presence to support organization-wide programs and events Develop volunteer and intern interview protocols for to ensure the best match between the skills, qualifications and interests of the volunteers/interns and the needs of our programs. Lead volunteer and intern onboarding process, including background checks and required trainings

Training:

Provide orientation to increase volunteers'/intern’s understanding of the organization, it’s programs, events, and the role and responsibilities of volunteers Ensure volunteers and interns are given training appropriate to the program Host regular group and one-on-one volunteer/intern orientations

Program Administration:

Administer all aspects of the volunteer and intern programs in coordination, as appropriate, with other departments, including Human Resources, Marketing, Information Technology, Accounting, Development and Central Services/Facilities Coordinate volunteer and intern placements with program leads to ensure a mutually positive experience Assist as necessary with conflict resolution and communication among staff and volunteers/interns according to established Ecology Action procedures. Work in coordination with HR and Central Services to oversee program risk management Spearhead all data collection related to outcome tracking, in addition to required program reporting Work in coordination with the Director of Operations to lead program strategic planning and evaluation efforts Work with Marketing to develop specific branding, messaging and communication channels specific to volunteer/intern recruitment and retention including developing a web-based portal exclusive to volunteers and interns.



2. Volunteer Engagement Best Practices:

Ecology Action Standards:

Implement volunteer/intern engagement best practices by working with program leads across the organization to recruit volunteers.

Maintain and improve standards for volunteering/interning within EA programs and events;

Develop and implement strategies, plans and programs necessary to attract, motivate, develop, reward, and retain volunteers/interns to meet the organization’s goals and objectives.

Attend regular staff meetings and meet regularly with the different program leads who manage each respective program.

Databases and Reports:

Maintain our volunteer and intern programs database.

Ensure accuracy and privacy of all volunteer and intern records.

Produce engagement reports demonstrating volunteer and intern contributions to the organization’s mission and strategic plan.

Respond to inbound volunteer and intern inquiry requests and maintain current volunteer recruitment listings across multiple platforms.

Create and edit volunteer and intern outreach emails and postings for recruitment of new and lapsed participants.

Evaluation:

Develop and conduct ongoing evaluation of volunteer and intern opportunities, inviting feedback from both current/past participants and staff; share feedback with staff to acknowledge strengths and successes; make improvements for future volunteer activities.

3. Program Engagement:

Strategic Direction:

Partner with Director of Operations to develop, prioritize and implement strategic program evolutions.

Appreciation:

In collaboration with program leads and fundraising staff, lead on event planning and coordination of formal and informal volunteer and intern appreciation activities.

4. Community Engagement:

Communicate and engage with staff and volunteers/interns from schools, programs and organizations within the scope of programs and events

Consistently attend volunteer and organization fairs to broaden Volunteer Program outreach.

Work with Director of Operations and Marketing to develop volunteer marketing and outreach materials on the internet, social and print media, and all other relevant outlets which support the theme of our programs.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE



2 + years of volunteer management and coordination experience

2+ years of event coordination and management experience

Experience and high level of comfort in leading presentations, including trainings

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES



Bilingual in English and Spanish (Required)

Thorough knowledge of best practices in volunteer management, recruitment, and retention

Strong interpersonal, relationship building, and facilitation skills especially in working with volunteers/interns

Strong planning, organizing, and project management skills

Excellent written, verbal communication

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word, Power Point, Outlook)

Valid driver license, proof of minimum required insurance and reliable transportation

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS



Staff and intern management experience

Managing partnerships with community partners

Experience with online databases

Passion for promoting a clean environment and alternative transportation

Prior personal experience as a volunteer

Ability to monitor and report on data, meet deadlines, and monitor progress

Positive, solutions-oriented attitude and desire to achieve results for the program goals

Strong judge of character in matching volunteers with suitable placements

Capacity to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Ability to work effectively both autonomously and in cross-cultural situations

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The physical demands described here represent those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor.

The work environment is primarily an office setting and/or working from home with strong IT and administrative support. Outreach work will be conducted on school grounds, at community events, and with community organizations.

MORE ABOUT US

At Ecology Action, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship.

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have four decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

Ecology Action believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer his/her services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

Ecology Action does not offer a company-paid relocation progra

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.