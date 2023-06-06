Dining Unit Manager

Location: Santa Cruz

Job ID: 53825

The IRD for this job is: 06-08-2023

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS) at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities that support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu/jobs/index.html

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general direction of the Associate Director for Dining Services, the Unit Manager manages a multi-faceted dining service operation for University Dining Services Department. The Unit Manager directs a seven-day a week academic year high volume Board Dining, Retail or Catering/Specialty operation. The Unit Manager directly supervises a team of professional managers, career staff, and numerous limited and student staff. The academic year operating expense budget for a Unit Manager ranges up to $10 million. The Unit Manager directs the activity of multiple program areas that are administered in the Dining unit throughout the year, including fiscal management, staffing, and accounting for each program as appropriate. The program areas for Unit Managers may include academic and summer conference meal service, College Nights in collaboration with the College programming staff, assigned Retail or Catering operations, departmental assignments and other related program areas as needed.

Budgeted Salary: $80,000 / annually. Salary commensurate with skills, qualifications and experience. Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: To be discussed at interview

Shift Includes: Day, Evening, Night, Swing Shift, Weekends - to be discussed at interview

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: FOOD SVC MGR 1 (000393)

Travel: Never or Rarely

35% - Leadership and Accountability

In collaboration with Associate Director of Dining Services and other University partners, develops and provides a vision with clear direction to all assigned staff to meet departmental needs for growth, change, new development, and commitment to customer service. Provide leadership to Food Service Managers and all assigned staff to ensure that campus departmental policies and procedures are administered uniformly and clearly and that work activity conforms to the overall mission of the University and CHES.

Responsible for managing the relationship with customers including faculty, staff, students, and the public. Collaborates with CHES marketing staff to develop marketing and merchandising plans to ensure that dining service programs are effectively communicated to target specific clientele.

Works cooperatively with all facets of CHES and UCSC to provide excellent customer service to diverse clientele including understanding the needs and expectations of the same.

Ensures customers receive effective and responsive service and that food is served in clean, attractive, well-maintained surroundings by a friendly and well-informed staff.

Oversees ongoing customer service programs and facilitates personal interaction with customers. Provides a quick response to customer requests and queries.

Responsible for fostering an environment that promotes and maintains productive and positive working relationships with open channels of communication, is welcoming of diversity, and is consistent with UCSC Principles of Community.

20% - Operations

Plans, coordinates, and is involved in all operational aspects of assigned areas including meeting with customers, menu development, merchandising, presentations, service activities, fiscal responsibilities, and sanitation and risk management to include:

Implements standards for sanitation to meet all health codes Provides employees with a safe and healthful work environment Ensures compliance of legal and regulatory issues (e.g. ADA) Implements IIPP (Injury, Illness Preventive Program) Ensures HACCP guidelines are followed in the operating unit

Provides oversight of management and staff to ensure that all appropriate policies and practices are followed to ensure best safety, sanitation and food preparation practices.

Collaborates with the Executive Chef and the Associate Director for Dining to plan and refine menus, keeping abreast of current food service trends. Meets with clients as needed to plan and coordinate special menus and events.

The Unit Manager ensures that assigned staff are properly trained, appropriately uniformed and scheduled to provide all required services for any Dining Hall, Retail or Catering/Specialty events or operations.

Manages the purchase of food and supplies needed for dining hall, retail and catering operations in alignment with budgetary standards, departmental purchasing guidelines, quality controls and customer satisfaction goals. Ensures proper and safe preparation service and display of all food and beverage items.

Utilizes as directed all electronic data management systems to include: Point of Sale, Timekeeping, Meal Plan databases, Food Service management and inventory, and assigned spreadsheets or databases.

20% - Human Resources Management

Responsible for Human Resource Management within assigned Units to include maintaining cost effective work schedules. Continued development of job performance standards for all employees and training programs for employees to support all University and departmental standards.

Maintains appropriate confidentiality of all records and information.

Maintains fair and equitable performance standards for all managers and staff. Responsible for employee career development, and is supportive of all labor contracts. Provides staff motivation to achieve established goals through recognizing and acknowledging outstanding staff performance.

Ensures that provisions outlined in the bargaining agreements for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) and the University of California are followed.

Ensures that all necessary training programs are implemented and support the University Principles of Community and Respect, customer service skills, food safety and sanitation, and proper equipment use and care.

Responsible for completing all staff performance appraisals according to campus and divisional guidelines.

15% - Fiscal Management

Responsible for the oversight and management of multiple complex budgets to include academic year operating budget, mid-year budget, summer operating budget. Prepares and presents reports.

Responsible for all facets of budget forecasting, analysis and management both short and long term within UC and UCSC policy and practice, as it pertains to the Unit.

Directs staff in methods of cost control, ensures security of assets (including observing UC cash handling policies), portion control and efficient staffing for optimal productivity at lowest cost.

5% - Maintenance and Repair of Equipment

Maintains safety, sanitation and security standards in the operating unit.

Responsible for the proper maintenance of all assigned equipment and facilities which includes the development and implementation of preventative maintenance programs for major equipment, reporting needed repairs in a timely manner, following up until project completion and compiling major maintenance lists for the Associate Director for Dining Services.

Reviews all invoice and monthly recharge reports to repairs to confirm accurate charges.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Working with College and University personnel to ensure that the all assigned operations support the University and departmental philosophy by providing a dining experience and environment that provides the highest quality outcomes and services.

Participating in department wide committees, participating in unit management and operations team projects, collaboration with other Unit Managers supports academic program events. Supports Dining, Retail, or Catering operations as required.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to, catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Other duties as assigned.

BA/BS in dining services or in a hospitality related field or a combination of education and experience.

Strong and extensive demonstrated experience in management related to the Restaurant, Catering, Hotel, Retail and College Dining fields, including but not limited to marketing, financial and labor management, menu development and effective costing, handling and storage, quality control, health and safety.

Strong demonstrated experience to provide the highest level of customer service in planning and managing catered events, restaurant operations, and retail enterprise and/or college food service.

Strong demonstrated experience in financial analysis and management toward profit.

Strong demonstrated experience in menu development, culinary production, safe food handling and storage and quality control, and service and event planning skills in restaurant, retail, or catering environments.

Strong demonstrated supervisory, leadership, and personnel management skills to effectively administer and manage through others.

Clear and demonstrated understanding of how to promote a safe and healthy workplace, monitor and correct conditions and practices that could result in workplace injury or illness, and effectively respond to injuries that do occur.

Ability to provide an open climate and create opportunities for employee communication and positive departmental interactions.

Demonstrated ability to recruit, interview, hire, manage, lead, motivate, and supervise effectively a diverse workforce including: setting and meeting performance goals, conducting performance appraisals and providing effective training and coaching.

Strong demonstrated ability to exercise good judgment in making timely decisions and resolving issues related while exercising diplomacy in stressful situations; follow through and implement solutions.

Demonstrated skills to work independently and the ability to be inventive and creative, including but not limited to initiating change, developing new menus and programs, conceptualizing, organizing, and directing projects.

Demonstrated ability to apply mathematical and accounting skills to interpret financial and statistical data. Analytical skills to provide effective assessment of statistical data to provide clear feedback to both UCSC Dining management and immediate staff.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a highly diverse group of people and colleagues.

Strong ability to read, write and communicate accurately, effectively and grammatically at both an informal and professional level.

Demonstrated computer skills, including a knowledge of food service management systems, event planning software, word processing, spreadsheets, database and presentation software.

Previous or present involvement in the National Association of Colleges & University Food Services (NACUFS) or other food service/hospitality related professional affiliation.

Ability to speak Spanish or willingness to learn.

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the state of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Interviewees will be required to provide a current DMV record.

All employees must be able to pass the ServSafe certification within 90 days of employment, or already be in possession of a ServSafe certification upon hire. This certification must be maintained throughout employment in this position.

Ability to lift and move equipment weighing up to 50 pounds or more with or without accommodations.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

