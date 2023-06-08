What we’re looking for:

The Vice President of Risk Management directs the organization’s enterprise risk management program and oversees Risk Management, Internal/External Audit Activities, Compliance, BSA/OFAC Reporting/ Administration, Corporate Insurance Coverage, Litigation and Legal Reviews, Contract Review, Vendor Management, and Investigations. This position monitors the organization’s risk profile and executes risk management strategies to support the organization’s short and long-term goals, stability, and growth. This position is responsible for implementing and reviewing for compliance of adequate internal control structures. This position enhances the credit union’s ability to successfully serve the membership while minimizing risk. This position acts as the liaison between the credit union and the Supervisory Committee.

Accountable for the development and execution of the organization’s enterprise risk and risk appetite framework and related processes to achieve the organization’s short and long term strategic, financial, and operational goals. Accountable for the leadership, innovation, and governance of the organization’s operational and strategic risks within the current environment, and in anticipation of changes to the environment with particular emphasis on asset liability management risks, credit risks, information security risks, and regulatory risks. Also, develops policies, standards, and procedures as appropriate to fulfill duties. Responsible for driving a strong culture of compliance through partnership with line of business leaders and key stakeholders, continuously demonstrating integrity and professional judgment in protecting the interests of the Credit Union and its members. Coordinates with credit union management to determine risk appetites and tolerance levels and communicate those to all lines of business. Leads the development of a holistic risk management framework by collaborating with other departments and lines of business to review and evaluate risks and controls. Ensures the organization’s risk management policies and risk strategies are following applicable regulations, rating agency standards, and strategic imperatives of the organization. Accountable for the development and implementation of an annual audit plan based upon an enterprise risk assessment to ensure the organization is following written policies, standards, and procedures. Ensures a comprehensive quality assurance oversight program is in place to support the review and quality of commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. Acts as an internal advisor/partner to Credit Union business units regarding risk management matters (e.g., controls, best practices, and industry developments.) Assists business units in understanding regulatory responsibilities and best practices. Coordinates with management to determine risk appetites and tolerance levels and communicate those to all lines of business. Manages and leads a team of risk management professionals with responsibility for providing oversight and leadership in the changing regulatory environment and overseeing compliance, risk management, BSA, and business continuity activities in accordance with enterprise compliance standards. Perform periodic reviews of risk exposure limits to assess their appropriateness considering changing circumstances and/or credit union tolerance for risk. Facilitate the development of risk response strategies and mitigation plans. Conducts special studies to discover the Credit Union’s potential exposure to existing or pending compliance regulation and cooperates with the appropriate staff in developing an effective response to the compliance requirements. Oversees coordination of internal and external audits led by the AVP of Internal Audit. Ensures effective reporting of audit results, monitors departments’ implementation of corrective risk mitigation plans and actions as needed and follows up to measure the success of plans and actions taken.

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Business or related discipline is required.

Five to ten years of work experience in risk management either within a financial institution or as a professional outside auditor with direct experience auditing financial institutions.

In-depth knowledge of professional auditing standards as set forth by the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) and recent internal auditing initiatives and regulations.

Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA) or other risk management certifications are desirable.

Experience developing and leading programs in Risk Management to include assessing and managing risk in the areas of credit, interest rate, liquidity, price, operational, compliance, strategic, and reputation.

Visionary and strategic leader, able to communicate, collaborate and when necessary, effectively challenge with all levels of management to implement and sustain a strategic Enterprise Risk Management Program with the ability to translate strategies into operational objectives and projects.

An agile leader that can look ahead and anticipate changes in the external or risk environment that might require changes in lending or deposit gathering activities.

Understand, support and further the Credit Union’s Leadership (styles and traits) and fundamental (behavior) based culture.

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Our hybrid with flexibility approach combines the flexibility of remote working with the benefits of in-person, quarterly collaboration and all staff meetings

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $153K - $204K. Salaries are based on the geographic location in which you live if working remotely.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.