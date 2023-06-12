Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing

On campus apartment accommodations are provided in accordance with the Apartment Use Agreement. This is a live-in position which requires the employee to live in the provided apartment full time.

A basic meal plan is provided to support interaction, involvement and community building with students and faculty in dining hall settings during the academic year.

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

HOW TO APPLY

For full consideration, applicants should attach their resume and cover letter when applying for a job opening. For guidance related to the application process or if you are experiencing difficulties when applying, please review the Applicant Resources on our Talent Acquisition website. View the full job description here.

INITIAL REVIEW DATE (IRD)

UC Santa Cruz staff jobs are posted until filled. Application materials submitted by 11:59 pm on the IRD will be routed to the hiring unit for consideration. Materials submitted after the IRD will ONLY be forwarded at the request of the hiring unit. To ensure your application is routed for consideration, submit your materials before 11:59 p.m. on the IRD. Talent Acquisition cannot accept application materials outside of the jobs portal, and is unable to update submitted applications on an applicant’s behalf, or forward communications to the hiring units. For more information about the IRD and the applicant review process, view this link .

The IRD for this job is: 06-26-2023

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the division of Student Affairs and Success (DSAS), at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

Employee housing is provided through 51 rental units at the Laureate Court apartments and 188 for-sale homes in four different locations. The unit also provides off-campus student housing support and summer conference operations. CHES manages the auxiliary services units of the Bay Tree Bookstore and ID card services and offers Early Education Services for student parents.

More information can be found at: https://housing.ucsc.edu/communities/index.html

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Associate Director for the Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH), the live-in Assistant Director serves in a central role to support and supervise all ARCH communities, help plan for Student Housing West, and provides a variety of direct support services to residential students and their families and manages the residential education program for Family Student Housing. The Assistant Director serves as the primary conduct officer and is responsible for the business, operational and programming aspects of the residential services program. This position is directly responsible for the recruitment, selection, training and supervision, evaluation and organization of responsibilities for the Residential Assistants. The Assistant Director manages the student programs budget. The incumbent is responsible for developing and administering residential life programs including policies and procedures for emergency and crisis response; for ensuring social, cultural and educational activities are provided for students and their families, and for adjudicating non-academic resident conduct. The Assistant Director is responsible for building a multi-cultural community with respect for and an understanding of ethnic, racial, cultural, religious, sexual orientation and other differences.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Budgeted Salary: $73,850 /annual

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: Mon-Fri

Shift Includes: Day

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: STDT LIFE DEVT SUPV 2 (004568)

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

40% - Residential Life and Student Programs

In consultation with the Associate Director (AD), the Assistant Director develops and administers residential program policies and procedures for all ARCH units.

Directly supervises and evaluates live-in professional staff (CREs) in ARCH who perform the following functions: provide robust programming to their communities, serve as conduct officers, advise students, negotiate behavioral concerns, and/or mandate referrals to campus resources and external agencies.

Coordinates and works to improve communication and clarification of ongoing residential needs and issues in Family housing.

Facilitates designing and production of various residential publications (newsletters, flyers). Responsible for surveying residents in regards to quality of residential life and programs offered as needed.

Develops programs that enhance the quality of residential life, encourages the development of health and safety and promotes individual responsibility to the community as a whole.

Supports and implements campus and division affirmative action policies and procedures. Provides staff support to the Associate Director, ARCH on issues relating to residential life programs, assisting with immediate and long-range planning.

Directs residential staff at Family Student Housing to develop social/cultural/educational programs and activities that focus on a variety of issues that are a concern to students and their families. This may include but is not limited to: welcoming new residents, a variety of programming for adults, children and families, parent education workshops, domestic violence prevention, support groups, educational programming for children and community events; responsible for development and related programming of an on-site Computer Lab.

In consultation with the Associate Director, maintains and develops the UCSC Family Center.

Works with Services for Transfer and Re-entry Students, (STARs) staff to provide programming such as the Student Parent Commencement Celebrations, study groups, and parenting series.

Maintains the orderliness and cleanliness of community spaces such as the Family Center, Computer Lab, and Community Room in a manner that invites and promotes the gathering of residents.

Directs and coordinates student staff (Resident Assistants). Recruits, hires, trains and supervises, in accordance with University policy and procedures.

Plans and facilitates professional development of the staff, including regular in-service training programs. Plans and coordinates residential staff orientation and training session each June. Convenes weekly residential staff meetings. Develops on-going programs and workshops for Resident Assistants designed to enhance counseling, mediation and conflict resolution, domestic violence and child abuse prevention and detection, and crisis management skills.

Directs staff in dealing with issues such as domestic violence, child abuse, alcohol and substance abuse, racism, sexual harassment and assault, homophobia, disabilities and resident disputes.

Facilitates residential staff in developing working relationships with other campus units including Campus Police, Student Health Outreach and Promotions, (SHOP), and Counseling and Psychological Services, (CAPS). Trains residential staff to understand, follow and enforce University and housing policies and procedures.

20% - Resident Conduct and Crisis Management

Enforces residential policies that address behavior of residents and non-residents. Serves as Conduct Officer for Family Housing. In consultation with AD, refers cases to the AD of Student Conduct. Investigates allegations; counsels students; engages in collaborative efforts and/or mandated referrals with campus resources; mandates external agency referrals; and consults with mental health professionals and others to achieve resolutions to violations of the student code of conduct. Ensures that records are kept of all incidents. Ensures that students receive due process in all disciplinary actions.

Upon requests, acts as dispute arbitrator. Resolves resident complaints or refers them to appropriate staff members or campus resources.

Compiles incident reports and provides statistics as requested. Coordinates maintenance of conduct database and reports annually for central record keeping requirements.

Reviews Resident Assistant, (RA) and Community Safety Officer, (CSO) Community Outreach log and incident reports daily. Makes initial assessment, recommends possible resolution and in more serious cases, refers to the AD for his/her use in making final determination. Documents follow-up with residents as needed.

Assists in the coordination and management of serious crisis situations such as attempted suicide, alcohol or drug related overdose, domestic violence, child abuse, rape or sexual assault, etc. May be required to respond personally in the event of domestic violence, child abuse, life threatening crisis and/or death of a student as the administrative representative of Family Student Housing and the campus.

Coordinates follow-up in the aftermath of a crisis. Serves as a backup in the AD’s absence. In collaboration with the AD, develops written policies and procedures for crisis, disaster, and emergency response coordination in support of CHES procedures.

Plans, trains and facilitates annual emergency drill for Family Student Housing residents and staff.

Available to students and their families for general problem solving, counseling on personal and community matters and makes referrals as necessary. Advises residents regarding campus resources such as Resource Centers, student organizations, college, academic department and university administrative processes.

Identifies residential living problems and needs and refers them to the AD, CAPS, SHOP, Police, Health Center, etc. Mediates neighbor disputes. Resolves resident complaints or refers them to appropriate staff members. Refers parents to local health and social services agencies, early childhood education materials and other resources, and family education programs and campus resources. Provides for regular parent education seminars for FSH parents. As required, consults with a wide variety of public agencies and community organizations including social services agencies (e.g. child protective services), attorneys (e.g. child custody disputes), and parents about the welfare of individual children.

15% - Departmental Planning and Development

Plays a key role in future planning for the ARCH including the planning and implementation of the program, staffing, residential curriculum and operation of Student Housing West development. Develop theme areas and Learning Living Communities.

Leads the planning of Family Student Housing relocation. Coordinates communication with Family Student Housing residents regarding move to new facility. Serves as primary liaison with Facilities staff on all aspects of the move.

15% - ARCH Unit Support

Coordinates ARCH emergency plans, response and protocol for all units (Family and Grad Housing, Camper Park, University Town Center and the Village). Works with each area to coordinate evacuations drills as scheduled by the Campus Fire Marshall. Trains staff on use of emergency radios. Coordinates on-call protocols (in support of CHES procedures) for professional and student staff.

Coordinates the development and resident surveys for all ARCH Housing units.

Lead development and implementation of Residential Curriculum.

5% - Housing Operations

Supports resident move-outs, move-in and FSH orientation. Oversees content, design, production and distribution of residential life and housing brochures, newsletters, handbook and related correspondence to residents. Annually evaluates and recommends revisions of housing policies and contract.

Works with residents, residential staff and AD to provide support and assistance to the Sr. Building Maintenance Supervisor and Grounds Supervisor in the prevention of problems and clarification of maintenance, cleanliness, sanitation, and grounds issues. Works in consultation to assist in the coordination of grounds or facilities projects that may impact residents. Reports facility repair needs, monitor and follow-up as necessary. Works in close consultation with the AD on building and equipment maintenance and modifications and facility use coordination.

Works closely with the AD, residents and other staff on facilities planning and projects; May take a lead role in project management.

5% - Campus Wide Services

Acts as a resource to other campus agencies (e.g. Staff Human Resources, Health Center, etc.) regarding local health and social services resources, parenting education materials, family education and counseling services.

Represents ARCH and CHES at appropriate campus and University wide meetings, committees and task forces.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

B.A. or equivalent knowledge in Child and Family Development, Education, Marriage and Family Counseling or related field.

Relevant experience in management of programs, staffing, facilities, administration, operations and budget oversight.

Experience working with and supporting students, their families and staff from diverse backgrounds (e.g., ethnic and cultural diversity, socioeconomic, religious, sexual orientation and gender).

Extensive experience utilizing problem solving skills.

Experience in coordinating response and providing leadership for crisis situations.

Extensive experience supervising and evaluating staff and setting group and individual goals.

Demonstrated experience with conflict resolution and negotiation.

Skills to work with others in order to accomplish tasks, brainstorm new ideas, and bring new programs to fruition.

Experience assessing potential risk to student welfare and safety and providing training and utilizing resources available to minimize risk or jeopardy.

Experience providing training and development for a staff team.

Demonstrated ability to develop and implement a comprehensive student and family life program for the unit including goal setting and program evaluation.

Demonstrated ability to handle crisis situations involving student and child welfare and safety.

Demonstrated ability to provide leadership and direct the progress of the unit’s residential community.

Knowledge of student development, including residential life issues within higher education, program development and student conduct and jurisprudence.

Knowledge of student conduct including experience interpreting and implementing policies and procedures.

Ability to make sound, quick decisions with limited knowledge.

Ability to encourage others towards common and individual goals and to motivate others to follow.

Ability to envision, motivate, and realize organizational change within the unit.

Ability to clearly convey concepts and instruction, and the ability to engage in effective communication with individuals and groups. Experience with public speaking and program presentation.

Ability to analyze current processes and programs and to provide direction for enhancing, streamlining, adding efficiency or generally improving the process.

Ability to use standard office productivity software.

Demonstrated skills to support the needs of a diverse community.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Advanced degree or equivalent knowledge in Child and Family Development, Education, Marriage and Family counseling or related field.

Experience assessing situations drawing upon student, child and family development concepts to provide a quality residential life program.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

On campus apartment accommodations are provided in accordance with the Apartment Use Agreement. This is a live-in position which requires the employee to live in the provided apartment full time. A basic meal plan is provided to support interaction, involvement and community building with students and faculty in dining hall settings during the academic year.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.