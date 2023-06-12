Regular Full-Time – M-F (may be eligible for hybrid work)

$31.65 - $44.76 per hr.

APPLICATION DEADLINE: June 30, 2023

Soquel Creek Water District is currently seeking a skilled and motivated Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist to work in our customer billing unit. This position performs specialized and complex technical, clerical and administrative activities in customer service and billing, and in the facilitation and maintenance of lifecycle and compliance requirements for the District’s contracts, service and maintenance agreements.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Assists departments on lifecycle of contracts and service/maintenance agreements: analysis and initial stages of solicitation process, review of vendor proposals, compliance and contract/agreement administration.

Determines appropriate solicitation process and guides Requests for Proposals (RFPs), Invitations to Bid (ITB), Requests for Qualifications (RFQs) and Requests for Information (RFI), based on policy and procedures.

Facilitates bids/proposal evaluation meetings and assists in conducting vendor interviews; evaluates bids, proposals, qualifications, and quotations for conformance to specifications and suitability for required use.

Tracking, processing, maintenance and timely turnaround of contracts, amendments, service/maintenance agreements, subscriptions, etc.; facilitates and processes notices, documents and renewals or amendments.

Processes new water service applications, provides guidance and oversight on installation process; assists in material submittal review; maintains and communicates status during lifecycle, coordinates with staff.

Reviews agreements, seeks resources, analyzes/ensures documents are accurate and compliant.

Point of contact for designated maintenance and/or service agreements.

Assists with maintaining and updating auto, equipment and property schedules, assists on insurance renewals.

Variety of customer service-related duties including direct customer service, phones and on-line inquiry, customer-based systems and technologies, payment portal, meter site technologies, autopay.

Back-up assistance to billing staff receiving, posting and balancing customer payments and other miscellaneous accounts receivable; assist with preparation of billing data for scheduled, on-time billing cycles.

Performs other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES

Customer service standards in a professional setting.

Customer billing processes, ideally in a public utility or similar setting.

Contract/service agreement administration principles and techniques.

Basic laws, requirements and policies related to governmental procurement processes.

Research methods and analysis tools related to the work.

Business technology, tools, applications and software; strong ERP, database, spreadsheet skills.

Time management tools, multi-tasking techniques.

Consistently demonstrate strong attention to detail and levels of accuracy.

Collaborate, establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Communicate information clearly and concisely, read and write effectively, and understand and carry out oral and written instructions.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: High school graduation or equivalent and two years of customer service and general accounting clerical experience, which includes contracts, purchasing, customer billing, or other similar duties and responsibilities.

Please see website for full Job Description

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS

Compensation : $31.65 - $44.76 per hour

Health Insurance : Medical – We pay 90% premiums (base plan). Dental/Vision – We pay 100% premiums.

Life Insurance : Term Life – We pay 100%. Voluntary additional coverage.

Retirement : CalPERS membership: Classic 2.5%@55 or PEPRA 2%@62 (District does not contribute to Social Security).

Deferred Compensation : 457 voluntary deferred compensation plan.

Vacation : 12 to 25 paid days depending on length of service.

Holidays : 12 paid holidays plus 2 floating holidays.

Sick Leave : 12 paid days.

Special Requirements

HOW TO APPLY 1. A District Application is required and can be downloaded at https://www.soquelcreekwater.org or you can apply via the website applicant portal. 2. Responses to the Supplemental Questions for this position posted on the District’s website are required. 3. A Resume is required (will not be accepted in lieu of the completed application form.) All applications will be reviewed and a limited number of candidates presenting the most relevant qualifications for the position will be invited to continue in the selection process. Applicants will receive written notification regarding the result of the review process. Completed application materials may be submitted in the following manner:

Miscellaneous Information

Completed application materials may be submitted in the following manner: ELECTRONIC SUBMISSIONS PREFERRED Electronically: Via the On-Line Applicant Portal or send completed packet to employment@soquelcreekwater.org Mail: Human Resources Soquel Creek Water District P.O. Box 1550 - Capitola, CA 95010