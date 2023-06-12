Executive Director, QB3

HOW TO APPLY

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Originally founded in 1997, Baskin Engineering is the first professional school at UC Santa Cruz (UCSC). Over the past 25 years, Baskin Engineering has become a unique 21st century school of engineering and technology, characterized by evolutionary growth fueled by on-going research opportunities that open new areas of intellectual inquiry. Baskin Engineering has grown to include six academic departments, a variety of research centers and institutes, and has ambitious plans for further programmatic growth. The focus of Baskin Engineering educational programming is to instill strong basic knowledge for sound practice in science and ethical engineering for the well-being of society, and its diverse curricula facilitate creative thinking and prepare students for productive and rewarding careers. Baskin Engineering is focused on building collaborative connections and expanding instruction and research activities for faculty and students at UC Santa Cruz, both at its Santa Cruz campus and at its campus in Silicon Valley, the international center of technological innovation.

QB3 is the University of California’s (UC)hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the life sciences. The institute supports UC researchers and empowers Bay Area entrepreneurs to launch startup companies and partner with industry. With five incubators, two seed-stage venture capital firms, and a special initiative in medical devices - the Rosenman Institute - QB3 helps bio-entrepreneurs create high-value jobs and brings more than $750 million into the Bay Area each year.

QB3 unites quantitative, biological, biomedical, and structural scientists at three University of California campuses - Berkeley, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz - with private industry collaborators to address problems concerning human health. QB3 aims to harness the quantitative sciences to integrate our understanding of biological systems at all levels of complexity - from atoms and protein molecules to cells, tissues, organs, and the entire organism. QB3 scientists attack problems that have been simply unapproachable before, setting the stage for fundamental new discoveries, new products, and new technologies.

QB3 also supports the transfer of new findings and technologies stemming from academic research to the development of commercialized products and services through the development of incubator space and entrepreneurship programs like those run by Santa Cruz-based Startup Sandbox.

JOB SUMMARY

The Executive Director oversees the operations of QB3 programs within the Baskin School of Engineering at UCSC and has a key role in formulating and implementing short- and long-term plans for QB3 programs and events. As liaison for the UC-wide QB3, the Executive Director manages ongoing relationships with faculty and researchers at UCSC, the two other QB3 UC campuses, and its external partners. The Executive Director also facilitates new collaborative relationships between UCSC and corporate members. The Executive Director is responsible for a variety of functions for QB3 at UCSC, including financial administration, budget planning, planning and organizing QB3-related meetings, developing and managing websites, coordinating infrastructure, supervision, mentorship, and evaluation of QB3-sponsored projects, coordinating research/incubator proposal calls and submissions.

The Executive Director will support the QB3 mission of:

- Supporting the next generation of students who will shape California science and technology - the academic researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers of the future.

- Facilitating collaboration between research groups within UCSC and with the other QB3 campuses.

- Sponsoring educational and research programs of interest to QB3 affiliates.

- Promoting interaction with California industry.

- Funding research, equipment, and core facilities that enable scientists and engineers to develop devices, technologies, drugs, and therapies that improve human health, protect the environment and improve efficiencies in energy production and use.

- Supporting endeavors leading to the creation of intellectual property and economic growth.

JOB DUTIES

40% - Fiscal Management

Assists the QB3@UCSC Scientific Director in budget planning and implementation; communicating fiscal and budgetary issues to the Scientific Director and Baskin Engineering leadership; determining financial impacts on the program using knowledge of university administrative organization, policies, procedures, and practices; resolving problems and determining the optimal usage of funds.

In collaboration with the Scientific Director, the Executive Director develops administrative policies and procedures to meet the evolving fiscal requirements.

Responsible for budgetary monitoring for all QB3 awards. This includes: monthly, quarterly and annual financial reports and grant activity summaries; anticipating potential funding shortfalls and surpluses; and maximizing the use of funds through appropriate reallocation.

In coordination with the BE finance and research administration offices and the UCSC Office of Sponsored Projects (OSP), the Executive Director determines the need and takes action for implementing budget revisions and No Cost Time Extensions; manages award spending to alleviate/minimize the need for costs transfers; and coordinates year-end budget closeout.

Interacts with OSP, outside agencies, faculty and collaborating researchers to coordinate and/or facilitate the submission of grant proposals and reports, including budget preparation, text editing, and data/information entry.

Oversees general office business transactions; has signature authority for purchase orders, campus recharges, and travel/direct payment reimbursements; coordinates QB3 academic and staff appointments.

40% - Program Management and Administration

In collaboration with the QB3 Scientific Director at UCSC, the Executive Director evaluates QB3 programs at UCSC and determines short- and long-range goals and objectives in accordance with QB3 academic and research plans.

Implements program modifications as determined by the QB3 Director, updates QB3 policies at UCSC and mission statements to reflect program changes at UCSC.

Develops alternatives and innovative solutions for a full range of problems and keeps the Scientific Director informed of the status, issues, and possible recruitment needs of QB3 programs and events.

Responsible for maintaining equipment inventory records, ordering parts and service for maintenance and repair of the QB3 computing infrastructure.

20% - Program Outreach

In close collaboration with the QB3 Scientific Director, identify conducts outreach to potential corporate sponsors and partners.

Schedules and participates in regular UC-wide QB3 meetings with the Scientific Director and corporate members; develops and distributes agendas with background documents (as needed); records and distributes minutes; tracks and follows-up on action items.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Advanced Degree in related area and / or equivalent experience and / or training.

Academic background and experience in Biology or related field.

Advanced knowledge of administrative, budgetary, human resources and financial principles and practices.

Advanced oral communication skills.

Advanced written communication skills.

Advanced ability to think creatively and independently on concepts requiring advanced analytical skills.

Advanced interpersonal skills and ability to work with diverse groups to achieve results.

Advanced ability to work collaboratively with internal and external peers and managers.

Advanced ability to handle difficult situations in a discreet and professional manner.

Skilled fundraising experience.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Familiarity with University personnel policies and procedures.

