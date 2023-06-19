Location: Santa Cruz

Job ID: 54820

The Reservations and Events Coordinator recruitment is looking to fill two positions, one with College Nine and John R Lewis College and one with Crown College and Merrill College.

The IRD for this job is: 07-04-2023

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Division of Student Affairs and Success at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents. CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families. The colleges at UC Santa Cruz are the heart of the other campus living-learning communities and serve as the fundamental building blocks of the undergraduate educational experience. The colleges enrich undergraduate life by providing the advantages of a small college atmosphere within the extensive resources of the large university.

More information can be found at: https://collegenine.ucsc.edu/ https://johnrlewis.ucsc.edu/ https://crown.ucsc.edu/https://merrill.ucsc.edu/

Under the general supervision of the Associate Director for College Student Life or the College Programs Coordinator, the Reservations and Events Coordinator serves as a member of the student life team. The Reservations and Events Coordinator has primary responsibility for coordinating all aspects of reservations in the college venues, as well as primary responsibility for facilities related aspects of all events taking place in these venues. Responsibilities include room scheduling and reservations, liaison activities regarding events occurring in college venues, equipment inventory and maintenance, supervision of the student events staff, and general administrative responsibilities. The Reservations and Events Coordinator also serves as the primary presence at events happening at the College during the evening and on weekends.

Budgeted Salary: $26.12 / hourly

Under California law, the University of California, Santa Cruz is required to post a reasonable estimate of the compensation for this role. The salary shown above is the budgeted amount the University reasonably expects to pay and the salary extended should not exceed this posted amount.

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full Time - Variable

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: May vary, to be discussed at interview

Shift Includes: May vary, to be discussed at interview

Employee Classification: Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Clerical Employees (CX)

Job Code Classification: BLANK AST 3 (004722)

Travel: Never or Rarely

60% - Reservation Coordination and Support of Events Facilities Use

Balances complex client needs with a professional customer service approach when communicating electronically and in-person. Guides client expectations to align desired outcomes with venue capabilities. Maintains good relationships with clients when needs cannot be met.

Schedules and maintains use of college student life facilities. Informs users of policies and fees, ensures receipt of reservation requirements.

Communicates with room users to ensure equipment and materials are arranged as needed, and refers as appropriate with Campus Facilities, Grounds, Central Purchasing, Media Services, Transportation and Parking Services, Conference Services and other campus offices.

Serves as an on-site professional staff presence for venue and technical needs for large-scale and/or high-profile events happening at the college, as needed.

Updates and maintains combined Colleges’ facility calendar for staff planning purposes; communicates this information regularly at appropriate staff meetings.

Assesses needs and goals of event planners and communicates all room use policies. Works with affiliated campus partners who may share in the use of venues.

Assists in the development of event-related policies and practices. Serves as a resource for referral to other venues, advising resources, and other campus offices as appropriate. Ensures scheduled facilities are opened and closed as necessary.

Meets regularly with the Programs and Residential Education teams to coordinate technical logistics and events staffing for programs.

Collaborates with clients to set up and host technical aspects of virtual and hybrid events including live video recording/conferencing.

Supports virtual programs, including webinars, live-streamed programs, and hybrid events. Works with campus partners to supplement college resources when outside technical support is needed.

20% - Supervision of Students

Recruits, hires, trains and supervises the events staff.

Meets regularly with events staff student leads to ensure that they have complete and timely information on upcoming events. Helps to develop and implement systems to ensure effective communication between college staff planning major events and the events staff. Serves as liaison between event planners and events staff.

Plans and implements regular training for student events staff, including building technical skills, venue-specific knowledge, communication, collaboration, customer service, and other needed areas. Where appropriate, collaborates with other staff for joint training with other student leaders.

Works with the events staff on the development and general supervision of the events staff, assists events staff with development of on-site supervision skills and practices.

Plans and leads training for events staff, works with the student lead to engage in leading training where appropriate, and organizes outsourced training for complex or new equipment (as needed).

Develops technical training guides for virtual event moderation, platform usage, and support. Provides training on video and sound equipment used to record live events.

10% - Facilities/Equipment Inventory and Maintenance

Maintains all equipment (lighting, sound, audio-visual, event amenities, etc.) in the college inventory.

Maintains accurate inventory of all equipment and supplies.

Performs or arranges minor maintenance on all equipment, sending equipment out for repair as needed, ensuring it is returned promptly.

Arranges for major repairs or purchases with other units and/or vendors.

5% - Financial and Other Administrative Duties

Tracks facility-use and events staff budget, provides quarterly and annual financial and usage reports as requested. Initiates and tracks billing to users, informs Budget Analyst of recharges and revenue, and monitors receipt. Is trained to process charges in the absence of the Budget Analyst.

Maintains inventory and orders supplies as needed. Creates and maintains systems for reservations and facility use databases.

Assists in the design and implementation of administrative procedures.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Assists with other College-wide initiatives as determined by the supervisor.

Meets with other RECs to share strategies and to implement and support shared elements of the job.

Experience working with clients to assess technical needs, develop work plans, and coordinate resources to provide technical production for events.

Knowledge and experience working with sound, light, and audio-visual technology.

Demonstrated organizational and time management skills with the ability to prioritize work for multiple projects simultaneously and independently under the pressure of deadlines.

Political acumen and diplomatic skills sufficient to interact effectively and sensitively with a wide variety of constituents including students, staff, faculty, and community members.

Demonstrated ability to interact and engage, in an inclusive manner, with constituents of diverse backgrounds (ethnic, cultural, socio-economic, etc.).

Demonstrated leadership and supervision skills sufficient for supervising student staff.

Strong computer skills with knowledge of word processing, spreadsheet, database, email and calendar applications; ability to work with Mac computer systems.

Excellent record keeping skills with ability to pay strict attention to detail.

Ability to effectively problem solve.

Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written).

Ability to assimilate from oral and written sources a broad knowledge of college and campus policies and procedures and apply them with consistency.

Experience using Google Suite applications (Docs, Sheets, Calendar, Email, Forms, etc.)

Experience using video editing and online broadcasting software for simple tasks (e.g. cutting content from a recording).

Experience providing technical support and moderation for virtual events using video conference applications.

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply here.

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

