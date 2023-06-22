Soquel Creek Water District is seeking a Customer Service Field Technician I/II to work in our Water Resources department. This is a full-time, benefitted position. Come join a great team and work for the best!

Full-Time – M-F + Mandatory On-Call/Emergency Work $27.32 – $40.60 per hour

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES

• Monitors scheduled customer meter reads using a variety of technology/methods using automated meter infrastructure tools.

• Reviews, monitors and analyzes customer consumption data.

• Evaluates customer complaints or issues related to water quality or pressure, leaks, meter readings, inoperative or defective meters, infrastructure customer technology; trouble-shoots and takes corrective action, including data analysis, re-reading meters, locating leaks, taking chlorine readings, assisting customers with technology, performing meter repair, maintenance, or replacement, retrofitting couplings on customer side of meter, etc.

• Communicates issues with departments; investigates/follows up with customers; reports illegal connections, main leaks, hazards, uncooperative customers, water waste and other related violations or unusual incidents.

• Performs service-related notifications; may turn water service on or off according to District policies.

• Provides information regarding billing policies, and procedures, water quality and pressure, District complaint resolution procedures, metering technology, and related issues, or refers customers to appropriate resources.

• Logs data, prepares reports of work performed, completes work orders.

• Operates field tools and equipment, including computers and other business technology.

• Operates and maintains District vehicles in a clean, orderly, well-stocked and safe manner.

• Checks inoperative, defaced, bypassed meters or for leaks in meter connections; assists customers/staff in locating meters or service lines.

• Performs maintenance, exchange, repair or installation of meters and meter box related work orders; installs and grouts meter boxes; cleans area around meter boxes, vegetation and debris removal.

• Performs water conservation audits and related duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE

Customer Service Field Technician I

• Principles and practices of effective customer service.

• Basic principles of piping system hydraulics, plumbing and maintenance.

• Use and maintenance of basic hand tools, such as shovel, speed wrench, and saws-all.

• Basic arithmetic, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.

• Safe work practices in a field environment.

Customer Service Field Technician II

• The above, plus: Principles, practices and techniques of meter reading and meter operation and repair.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

• Maintain, repair, replace and install water meters and meter boxes.

• Read meters and metering data, troubleshoot issues through observation, data analysis and other methods.

• Read and interpret street and parcel maps and learn service area.

• Maintain accuracy and attention to detail while adhering to a time schedule.

• Work independently with little direct supervision.

• Interact tactfully and courteously with various individuals, where relations are sometimes strained.

• Represent the District in a professional manner; establish and maintain cooperative work relationships.

• Perform office duties; operate office equipment, including computers and related technology.

• Observe safety practices, work in a safe manner; operate District vehicles in a safe manner and in accordance with traffic laws and District policies.

Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE: A typical way to obtain the requirements outlined above would be: Customer Service Field Technician I: High school graduation or equivalent and one year of construction maintenance or related work providing basic knowledge of piping system hydraulics, plumbing and basic mechanical skills; customer service contact with the public. Customer Service Field Technician II: The above, plus two years of experience as a Customer Service Field Technician I or equivalent experience.

Special Requirements

Must possess and continue to maintain a valid California Driver’s License and have a satisfactory driving record; must obtain and continue to maintain a California Department of Public Health Grade D-2 Distribution Operators Certificate. Must apply to take the first available certification exam from date of hire or appointment to the position and apply for certification within 30 days of receipt of successful test results. A maximum of three consecutive exams will be allowed to meet the D-2 Distribution Operator’s certification requirement; must be willing to work out of doors in all weather conditions with exposure to potentially hazardous conditions; must work regularly scheduled “On-Call” and overtime and off-hours shifts as required. Must wear a District-provided uniform. May be required to work alternative work schedule.

Miscellaneous Information

You can complete the application process via the On-Line Application Tool above. Please upload the required Supplemental Questions (see link in Job Notice) and your Resume. -or- Download and Send complete packet to: employment@soquelcreekwater.org