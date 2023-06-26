Location: Scotts Valley, California; Santa Cruz, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Senior Human Resources Representative in the Human Resources (HR) Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to our HR Manager, you will coordinate and perform difficult, complex, and responsible professional level human resources (HR) duties related to areas such as employee relations, policy interpretation and application, performance development, benefits, and leaves of absence by acting as point of contact for incoming inquiries, issues, and requests from employees and managers. You’ll conduct investigations, from initiation to resolution, maintaining thorough documentation, preparing summary reports and recommendations, and escalating to HR management as appropriate. You will also act as a technical resource and assist in leading day-to-day HR activities and HR projects by maintaining knowledge of HR processes and assisting with the development and implementation of new processes, policies, and procedures and ensuring legal compliance throughout your work.

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Human Resources Department is all things people and a go-to resource for staff. Every day we ask ourselves, “How can we best support Alliance employees?” Our days fly by and each one is varied and fulfilling. We are an engaged team that is intrinsically rewarded by the work that we do in support of the Alliance’s mission. We solve challenging problems, own and learn from our mistakes and provide a consultative and valued partnership to the organization.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Will take initiative and use critical thinking as they navigate and assist in the resolution of complex employee relations matters

Uses good judgment, tact and diplomacy when interacting with a wide variety of stakeholders, especially when managing complex leaves of absence

Has ownership of their work and actively prioritizes tasks with competing deadlines, keeping the greater picture of our work in mind

Supports employee engagement initiatives and processes through on and off-boarding activities, data management and analysis

Shifts quickly between areas of work while keeping the team up to date on what they are working on

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

The principles and practices of HR management and administration, including employee relations, compensation administration, and equal employment opportunity Applicable federal and state employment laws Benefit programs and processes, including leaves of absence and the interactive process HR Management Systems

Ability to:

Identify issues, gather and analyze information and data, reach logical and sound conclusions, and make recommendations for action Research, interpret, and summarize, complex information from a wide variety of sources, including policies, laws, and regulations Exercise judgment and discretion in sensitive and confidential personnel and organizational matters Provide consultation to and work collaboratively with supervisors and managers when addressing employee relations matters

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Industrial/Organizational Psychology, Business Administration, or a related field Five years of experience in Human Resources including a minimum of four years of professional-level experience related to employee relations (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience which would provide the required knowledge, skills and abilities may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and the interview process will take place remotely .

. Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings is be expected .

. Based on the nature of work, this position requires an onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process, but it’s likely just on a monthly basis.

Scotts Valley pay range

$84,610—$135,387 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.