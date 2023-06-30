Job Title: Development Associate

Reports To: Communications Manager

Rate: $22.50-$26 per hour commensurate with experience

Benefits: Health (up to $450/mo.), vision and dental insurance, professional development, meaningful paid time off, and a 3% matching retirement contribution after a 90- day introductory period.

Terms:

Full-time: 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday, with occasional evening and weekend work.

About the Coastal Watershed Council

The Coastal Watershed Council is a dynamic and growing 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Santa Cruz, CA, working to transform the lower San Lorenzo River into a community destination by inspiring people to explore, enhance and protect this critical natural resource. When people care for the river, learn about its significance, and build a connection to nature, it benefits the river ecosystem and the community. CWC’s four key programs include youth empowerment, habitat enhancement, water quality improvements and community building. CWC’s work takes place on unceded territory of Awaswas-speaking Uypi tribe.

Job Summary:

Reporting to the Communications Manager, the Development Associate is responsible for administrative duties and coordination of activities related to fundraising. You’ll thrive in this role if you are highly organized and tech-savvy, with an interest in learning deepening your knowledge and advancing your career in development. As the backbone of CWC’s fundraising teams, you will collaborate closely with the Executive Director, Communications Manager, and other key stakeholders to establish a solid foundation for our organization’s growth and the success of our programs to revitalize the San Lorenzo River.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Manage Salesforce CRM database: maintain accurate records, process donations, manage contact records, acknowledge donors and volunteers, track program participants, and generate reports.

Coordinate 4-6 donor appeals annually, including running detailed donor lists, mail merges, bulk email, printing, and mailing processes, etc.

Solicit donations from community and corporate donors.

Assist with research, cultivation, and stewardship of donors.

Participate in grants management including sourcing organizational documents, images, and financial reports from relevant staff members.

Organize and implement development-related events in collaboration with fundraising team members.

Support Executive Director, Philanthropy Committee and fundraising teams in workflows, including monitoring the development plan to help prioritize and schedule meetings, recording meeting notes, and scheduling timely donor meetings and communications.

Assist with office administration including processing mail and creating a welcoming and functional office space for team members and visitors.

Positively represent CWC at public events, meetings and in the community.

Strategize and prioritize activities to achieve organizational and fundraising goals and objectives.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Education & Experience (required):

Demonstrated success in supporting fundraising or related campaigns.

Proficiency with Salesforce, or a comparable customer relationship management (CRM) tool, and Microsoft Office Suite.

Education & Experience (preferred):

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities (required):

Organized, detail-oriented, with strong follow-through.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects.

Strong communications skills.

Comfort with working independently and driving workflows with a team of collaborators in a hybrid remote/in-person team.

Availability to work evening and weekend events as needed.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities (preferred):

Knowledge of fundraising best practices and basic environmental principles.

Natural networker and relationship builder with strong interpersonal skills.

Ability to communicate with donors and volunteers in English and Spanish.

Ability to create fundraising-related marketing and communications materials.

Additional Information:

Direct Reports: 0Travel Requirements: MinimalLicense and Certification Requirements: California Class C Driver’s License and proof of a good driving record as evidenced by freedom from multiple or serious traffic violations or accidents for at least two (2) years duration. Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) preferred.

Disclaimer:

The above information on this description has been designed to indicate the general nature and level of work performed by employees within this classification. It is not designed to contain or be interpreted as a comprehensive inventory of all duties, responsibilities and qualifications required of employees assigned to this job.

The Coastal Watershed Council reserves the right to alter this description at any time. The Coastal Watershed Council practices the concept of equal employment opportunity with respect to hiring, promotions, transfers, pay discipline, fringe benefits, and all other terms and conditions of employment. No individual will be discriminated against, and no employment decisions will be made, on the basis of an individual’s race, color, national origin, religion, age, gender, protected disability, marital status, familial status, veteran status, height, weight, or citizenship.

CWC is committed to ensuring equal employment opportunity and non-discrimination. CWC prohibits unlawful discrimination in any term or condition of employment against any employee or applicant for employment because of the individual’s race, color, religion, gender, marital status, age, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, sexual orientation, medical condition, genetic information, disability, membership or service in the U.S. Armed Forces, or any other characteristic protected by law. This policy applies to all personnel transactions, including, but not limited to, recruitment, hiring, placement, training, compensation, benefits, leave of absence, transfer, promotion, demotion, discipline, layoff, and termination.

CWC is proud to be an equal opportunity employer and are committed to making this the best place in the county to work, where we’re all proud of our work with the Santa Cruz community. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQIA+ persons are highly encouraged to apply.

To Apply:

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Interested applicants are encouraged to apply as soon as possible and by July 11, 2023. To apply, email your resume to legan@coastal-watershed.org with Development Associate in the subject line. Full description and online application here.

