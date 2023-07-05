Development and Communications Manager

Position: Development & Communications Manager

Reports to: Director of Enrollment & Marketing

Position Status: Exempt, 100% full-time, year-round

Start Date: A.S.A.P

Pay: $70,000 - $80,182 based on qualifications and experience

Benefits: This position qualifies for Medical, Dental, Vision, Life and LTD insurance vacation accrual, holiday breaks, and the opportunity to participate in our retirement plan (available after 1 year vested) with an employer match up to 2% of salary.

Gateway School, in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, is a California Association of Independent Schools accredited, independent K-8 day school of approximately 150 students that serves children with the intellectual curiosity and self-motivation to thrive in an academically challenging environment. Our school is notable for its innovative instruction and programs, close student-teacher relationships, supportive parent community, and small classes.

We seek and strive to maintain a culturally and ethnically diverse community, and are committed to the principles that promote inclusive practices. We value the skills, knowledge, and experiences a diverse workforce brings to our school.

The Development & Communications Manager, under the direction of the Director of Enrollment & Marketing, is responsible for leadership in fundraising, donor and volunteer stewardship, special events, alumni relations, and designing, writing, editing, and supporting internal and external communications. The Development & Communications Manager will implement and work collaboratively on the school’s fundraising and communications campaigns with the Director of Enrollment & Marketing, the Board of Trustees, the school’s administrative team, Gateway Family Association, staff, and other key volunteers. With the Director of Enrollment & Marketing, the Development & Communications Manager manages the Advancement Office database. This role serves as a strategic thinker and contributes tactical advice to the Advancement Team and supports and participates in special and school-sponsored events and other activities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include but are not limited to:

Fundraising and Relationship Management

Inspire and support the culture and tradition of philanthropy at Gateway.

Develop and nurture productive relationships with all constituencies of the school, including trustees, current and potential donors, parents/guardians, grandparents, alumni parents/guardians, alumni, faculty/staff, and students.

Annual Fund (Gateway Opportunity Fund): Set communications schedule, write appeals, and coordinate Annual Fund chair’s and class representative’s follow-up efforts. Assure timely and accurate gift acknowledgment.

Annual Auction (Spring Fling): Support the auction committee in the complex planning and execution of the event.

Grant Proposals: Write grant proposals for foundations connected to the Gateway community, and proactively seek opportunities for grant funding from non-affiliated foundations.

Develop a plan for alumni and alumni family engagement.

Assess and evaluate the success of fundraising and provide clear, concise reports on fundraising results monthly and as requested.

Develop and assist with executing communication strategies for donor asks, support the Board of Trustees and/or Head of School with major donor relationships and cultivation activities as asked, and personally assist with donor asks as needed.

In collaboration with the Board of Trustees, implement strategies to deepen Gateway’s connection with alumni and alumni parents/guardians. Oversee and implement alumni outreach and activities including alumni reunions and events.

Oversee and implement Development operations, including donor files and database, gift accounting and acknowledgment, pledge collection, financial records, and archives.

Maintain and implement procedures to maintain the Advancement Office fundraising database, including data entry, developing queries and reports, and utilizing vendor’s support services as needed.

Manage campaign or event-specific budgets, including approval and tracking of contracts and invoices.

Partner with the school’s Business Office to ensure accurate, timely, and consistent reporting of gifts, pledges, and other information; provide data as needed for the school’s annual audit.

Perform other duties as assigned by the Director of Enrollment & Marketing.

Communications

With the direction of the Director of Enrollment & Marketing, develop annual and long-term integrated communication plans and ensure continuity of Gateway brand, identity, and message in marketing plans, campaigns, and materials

Collaborate with Admissions to develop strategies to increase enrollment and re-enrollment

Oversee website revisions and maintenance

Lead and manage social media campaigns, develop content, and post to social media feeds

Design and produce materials for internal and external events including advertising and printed materials

Build and maintain relationships with media sources and marketing channels

Manage media and public relations including press releases, media coverage, and other outlets

Support existing relationships with photographers, graphic designers, and others

Other duties

Participate in the school’s “Look and Feel” efforts to deliver a professional and attractive campus

Support implementation of the school’s customer service approach

Photograph school events as needed

Participate on the Advancement team, including attending scheduled meetings and events

Other duties as assigned

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

The Development & Communications Manager should have the following qualifications and personal qualities:

Bachelor’s degree, with additional education preferred.

Strong fundraising generalist skill set, with 3-5 years of demonstrated success in development in non-profit organizations; experience in education preferred.

Three years of related experience in marketing, advertising, or communications.

Knowledge of marketing and communications processes, media and social media, advertising, and special events.

Exceptional communications and interpersonal skills; ability to thrive as part of a collaborative team and work effectively with volunteers.

Experience coordinating and/or assisting with the planning and production of special events and fundraisers.

Strong organization and time management skills; ability to manage multiple deadlines simultaneously.

Proactive nature and great attention to detail.

Professional manner and strong customer service focus. Must be able to handle confidential matters with appropriate discretion.

Excellent technology skills including fundraising database management, Google Suite, website development and maintenance, Google Adwords, Google Analytics, email marketing, Adobe Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign) skills preferred

Availability to represent Gateway at evening or weekend events throughout the year.

Must be an independent, strategic, and creative thinker who is willing to enthusiastically take on additional responsibility as necessary.

Application deadline: open until filled. Apply online here.

Candidates selected by the search committee will be called for personal interviews.

Gateway School is an equal opportunity employer, and opportunities are open to all individuals without regard to race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, age, or handicap.