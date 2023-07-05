UCSC Dining Services intends to fill multiple Partial Year Career, Dining Principal Food Service Worker positions while this job is posted. It is the department’s intent to request additional applications, conduct interviews and hire staff periodically as hiring needs arise.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

• Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

• UC Retirement Plans

• Group Term Life Insurance

• Legal Insurance

• Pet Insurance

• Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

• Meal Allowance

• Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing, and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration Services (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to approximately 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities, which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information about UC Santa Cruz Dining can be found at: https://dining.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the supervision of Dining Management, the Principal Food Service Worker will work independently in the daily oversight of a Dining Hall Restaurant, Retail location, and/or Catering operations. The incumbent serves as “Lead” for a team and performs a variety of duties related to semi-skilled food preparation, serving or maintenance functions in the kitchen or dining area plus cash handling, customer service, event/food preparation and delivery and overseeing safety and sanitation of the location. The Principal Food Service Worker is expected to have substantial knowledge of the complex operation of the dining or kitchen area and to have previous experience or training in their particular area of work.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Salary Information: $21.65 / hourly

No. of Positions: 21

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:



Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Nights, Swing Shift and Weekends – to be determined

Employee Classification: This is a Partial Year Career appointment with a furlough that is to be determined

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Service Unit (SX)

Job Code Classification: 5650 - FOOD SVC WORKER PR

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

45% - Daily Operations

Depending on location, The Principal Food Service Worker’s work assignment may include any or all of the following responsibilities:

Responsible for opening, closing and operating a Dining, Retail or Catering location.

Serves as a work leader and may assist in the training and leading of an assigned team in performing unskilled and semi-skilled tasks; cutting and preparing fruits and vegetables by hand or by using mechanical equipment; sets up food service lines by arranging foods or desserts, sets up the salad bar and stocks and prepares beverages; serves customers; collects, washes and stacks clean dishes; cleans and scrubs pots and pans; operates complex automatic dishwashing equipment; cleans conveyers, racks and sets up trays; cleans and mops floors in kitchen, food service area and dining room.

Assists in the barista/host/cashier area.

Serves as counter attendant in Dining, Retail or Catering location with responsibility for correct handling of cash transactions and maintaining satisfactory customer relationships during an assigned shift.

Food Prep Helper/Kitchen Pantry Work:

Leads assigned crew in performing kitchen/pantry work of preparing various fruits and vegetables for use in kitchen cooking or in the salad bar or other food service presentations, replenishing dry storage bins, cleaning equipment and sinks in the kitchen areas, sweeping, and mopping as needed.

Leads team in meal set-up for hot and cold items and assists in producing dessert set-ups for various meals.

Leads crew in preparing basic cold sauces; demonstrates appropriate and effective food presentation and merchandising techniques in the display of food and other service presentations (decorations and decorating); follows menus, production sheets and recipes accurately, measuring or weighing food ingredients, operates equipment such as: mixer, slicer, chopper, steamer, ovens, steam jacket kettles, beverage equipment, garbage disposal, and uses knives and other utensils.

Incumbent may make sandwiches to order or in advance.

Demonstrates appropriate and effective food presentation and merchandising techniques in display of food and other service presentations including napkin folds, decorations and decorating.

Receiving:

Under the supervision of Dining Management and the direction of the Senior Storekeeper, performs general receiving duties.

Receives and inspects all food supplies.

Stores all items in specified areas in accordance with Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) guidelines.

Dates and rotates all inventory items using the FIFO (First In, First Out) Principles. Assists management with inventory and ordering.

Organizes and cleans all storage spaces.

Receives and assists with daily deliveries and reviews invoices for accuracy and the proper conditions of supplies.

Transfers supplies to other units when needed.

Assists Dining Management and the Senior Storekeeper in ordering, using a computerized food management system, and in submitting invoices to the Food Service Manager for approval and signature.

Maintains a professional working relationship with all staff. Maintains working relationships with vendors and other food service units to render assistance in times of food/non-food shortages.

15% - Safety and Sanitation

Ensures that all food is held and loaded at safe temperatures.

Maintains work rule standards and policies regarding employee uniforms, personal appearance, and hygiene.

Ensures compliance with all regulations mandated by local, state and federal agencies in regards to safety, health and sanitation regulations.

Ensures that Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) guidelines are followed closely in maintaining temperatures of perishable products. On a daily basis, will record temperatures of all refrigerators, freezers, and maintains records for three months.

Works in a safe and responsible manner while not putting others at risk. This includes complying with applicable policies and regulations, using personal safety gear, observing warning signs, learning about potential hazards and reporting unsafe conditions. Safely operates and maintains equipment appropriate to the classification and the tasks assigned.

Dining Room:

Leads crew in performing dining room work of setting up food service areas, distributing prepared food on time for specific meals in service areas.

Restocks food into serving areas as needed, filling cold wells with ice; restocking dining room area with trays, dishes, silverware, napkins, food self service areas (beverages, salads, bread, desserts, soft serve, etc.).

Returns unused food from serving area.

Labels leftover food and ensures proper storage.

Maintains cleanliness of designated work areas at all times including cleaning cold wells, food warmers, counter tops, pass through refrigerators, toasters, sinks, etc..

Dish Washer:

May lead a team of dish washers and direct their work in breaking down soiled dining trays; appropriately pre-rinsing, washing by hand or loading dish washer with soiled trays, dishes, glasses, utensils and flatware and running them through the dish washing machine using correct procedure of safety and sanitation; unloading dish washer, sorting, stacking and placing clean dishes, flatware, glassware, trays and utensils into proper transporting equipment.

Operates, maintains and cleans the following equipment: dish machine, garbage disposals, mops, brooms and tray conveyor devices; as needed bringing out clean dishes to dining room to restock supplies.

May also wash pans and utensils used in the kitchen, clean food preparation areas and operate specialized pot cleaning equipment if available.

During and following meal services, distributes dishes, glassware, flatware, trays and utensils to service areas; returns empty carts and other related equipment and items to the dish room.

Maintains cleanliness of work areas including floors, chairs, tables and all self-service areas.

15% - General Maintenance

Leads crew in General Maintenance including:

Cleaning and maintaining stock pots, steam chef cookers, ovens, grills, deep wells, fryers and mixers; cleaning work tables, shelves, sinks, drinking fountains, storage cabinets, ice machines, refrigerators and food storage bins; cleaning walls, tables, floors, windows and doors, air-vents, stove and broiler hoods, vents and drains in dining and food service area.

Collects, empties, washes and redistributes garbage cans; sweeps, mops, waxes and maintains floors (spot cleans carpet if any) in kitchen, food service and dining areas.

Cleans and maintains supplies in all dining services rest rooms, safely using cleaning supplies and chemicals as appropriate to the varied tasks.

Incumbent may clean the following equipment: mixer, slicer, chopper, steamer, steam jacket kettles, garbage disposal, knives and other utensils and serving line containers.

Provides customer service to include: cleaning up spills; maintaining supplies especially in self--service areas, such as beverages; setting and resetting table areas.

Puts away deliveries in appropriate storage area and breaks down all delivery packaging.

Ensures the cleanliness, safety and sanitation of designated work areas, large and small equipment and utensils used in food production and service.

Assists in identifying and solving cleaning and safety problems.

At closing, and as directed, cleans all equipment, countertops, tabletops; empties all trash, recycling and compost cans; pulls floor mats and places chairs on top of tables.

Sweeps kitchen floors, mops floors, and cleans out drains. Depending on location, may clean restrooms to include but not limited to washing sinks, counters, walls, and mirrors. Washes commodes and urinals and mops floors. At opening and as directed, places chairs on the floor and replaces the floor mats.

Ensures that all assigned University vehicles, property and facilities are properly used and secure.

10% - Customer Service

Delivers exemplary customer service in a friendly and professional manner. Acts as the primary contact with guests and customers at all assigned locations or events. Ensures needs and requests are being responded to in a timely manner. Works with managers to resolve customer issues. Maintains a thorough knowledge of current Dining, Retail and Catering policies, brochures and menus.

Leads crew in work including:

Serving meals using portion control techniques as instructed by supervisor and following basic principles of safety and sanitation of food service; properly plating and serving food on serving line/Retail or Catering locations.

Answers questions about food being served; serves food to customers in a pleasant, courteous and efficient manner. Restocks supplies of food as needed and maintains cleanliness of designated work areas at all times.

Incumbent will check customers at door, swiping dining card or taking cash for meals, following proper cash handling procedures, consistent with Dining Cash Handling Certification training.

May oversee front of the house set-ups; ensures that correct utensils are used for serving and that portioning is appropriate.

As a team leader, directs student and staff employees, ensures that all shift assignments are covered, gives breaks, monitors and maintains customer service standards of staff and resolves service concerns of customers.

May direct and train service staff in hand washing, appropriate uniform wear and ensuring that staff does not engage in eating or drinking outside of approved areas.

10% - Leadership

Maintains a professional demeanor and appearance of assigned personnel at all times. Assists Managers with training of new employees. Assigns duties and tasks to employees. Provides other leadership duties as assigned by Dining Management.

Assists managers in planning work schedules to meet requirements for service hours.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Will complete Dining Cash Handling Certification training.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to, catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Experience in food preparation and general maintenance in a kitchen or dining area or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Knowledge of food service or custodial or store keeping practices and procedures suitable to the level of the job.

Communication skills and abilities sufficient to interact with co-workers, to direct staff work and provide training to less experienced staff.

Communication skills and abilities sufficient to interact with customers.

Experience in the safe operation of a variety of kitchen equipment, dishwashing machines, custodial equipment, and serving line equipment as relevant to the particular assignment.

Knowledge of appropriate temperature requirements for safe serving, food handling, and food storage.

Knowledge of cleaning and safety techniques and procedures for food preparation, storage, and service.

Knowledge of merchandising and presentation techniques of food service.

Ability to read, write, perform basic mathematical calculations.

Ability to follow oral and written instructions.

Ability to work independently and in a collaborative team-based environment.

Ability to work effectively and cooperatively with people from diverse groups.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bilingual Spanish/English or willingness to learn.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to move equipment up to 50 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings, morning and weekends.

All employees must be able to pass the ServSafe certification within 90 days of employment, or already be in possession of a ServSafe certification upon hire. This certification must be maintained throughout employment in this position.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire. Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

