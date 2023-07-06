HR Administrator (Part-Time)

What we’re looking for:

The Human Resources Administrator is responsible for supporting the Human Resources team by performing a variety of clerical duties, including overseeing the clerical support of recruiting, benefits and payroll administration. This position ensures that highly sensitive employee data is confidentially maintained. The Human Resources Administrator processes HR administrative tasks relating to maintaining employee records on the HRIS system, benefits administration, leave of absence paperwork, etc.

What you’ll do:

Sort daily HR mail and process incoming forms and paperwork from employees as well as audit and process HR vendor invoices for approval. Maintain and update automated (HRIS), manual employee records and HR intranet pages to ensure compliance, consistency, accuracy and confidentiality. Create, maintain and distribute HRIS system reports as assigned including regularly scheduled and ad hoc system reports. Assist in completion of audits. Support the administration of the Wellness Program, monitor and report on plan performance. Promote Program and offer spot prizes. Reach out to local health care providers for corporate discounts. Participate and enter data in identified compensation surveys. Assist with other payroll submittals and processes as needed in compliance with State and Federal and tax reporting requirements such as special payrolls, quarterly or end-of-year submittals. Cross-train on payroll processing in order to act as a backup for payroll processing, as needed. Cross-train and assist with preparation for employee Leaves of Absence, including packaging applicable paperwork and administration of employee FMLA program. Assist in verification of employment records to outside sources, including job references. Complete tasks from the annual HR calendar, as assigned. Present process improvement recommendations to the AVP, Human Resources and SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer in order to continually streamline HR processes for efficiency. Other clerical duties will include filing, written correspondence, various word processing, spread sheet and filing jobs, answering telephone(s), internal member services, faxing and copying. Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community. Continually maintain a current knowledge of all state and federal employment laws. Independently use resources such as HR websites, HR newsletters, publications, etc. to stay abreast of current trends in HR and employment practices.

What you bring to the Credit Union:

High School Diploma or equivalent is required.

Minimum of 1 year of Human Resources Administrative experience preferred.

Knowledge of current HR law (both Federal and California state law) and the ability to research specific items within the law is required.

HRIS experience on ADP is a plus.

Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Our hybrid with flexibility approach combines the flexibility of remote working with the benefits of in-person, quarterly collaboration and all staff meetings

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $20 - $22 per hour. Salaries are based on the geographic location in which you live if working remotely.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

For CCPA’s requirements regarding security practices and procedures, please see our privacy page here (https://www.bayfed.com/privacy). Bay Federal Credit Union takes our obligation to keep our member’s data safe and secure and adhere to industry standard best practices.