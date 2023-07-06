Member Services Representative (Teller)

What we’re looking for:

The Member Services Representative will proactively work with members to process their financial transactions, provide accurate information and appropriately communicate product and service benefits and features in order to cross-sell. Perform a variety of duties supporting Branch Operations while adhering to the Credit Union’s policies, guidelines and procedures. This position is located in our River Street branch!

What you’ll do:

Promote and maintain a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community. Accurately process and audit financial transactions including deposits, withdrawals, transfers, payments and general ledger entries while maintaining a cash drawer. Maintain accurate cash counts in accordance with Bay Federal’s cash balancing standards. Issue and provide Credit Union products/services including, but not limited to, money orders, cashier checks, cash advances and wire transfers. Update and maintain proper member account information. Includes preparing member request forms to be updated in the Core system. Effectively present features and benefits of Bay Federal’s products/services to cross-sell them to our members. Keep the Branch Management team informed in a timely manner of all operations, member service and product related concerns. Make suggestions, where appropriate, for product and service improvements. Identify, investigate and respond to member concerns in a timely manner by interacting with various related departments. Participate in team and other meetings for the purpose of training, discussion and process improvement.

What you bring to the Credit Union:

High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Minimum of six months of experience performing cash handling and member/customer service activities.

Successful sales experience and/or training is preferred.

Demonstrated ability to use PC to perform work tasks. Experience using Microsoft Office software, Internet and Intranet preferred.

Why work for us:

Positive and fun work culture

Rated #1 Credit Union to Work For by CU Journal

Best Places to Work in the Bay Area (SF Business Times/Silicon Valley Journal)

Benefits – Medical, Dental, Vision and more

401k Matching – $1 for $1 company match up to 5% of pay

Eligibility to participate in annual bonus plan

Paid vacations and holidays

Our hybrid with flexibility approach combines the flexibility of remote working with the benefits of in-person, quarterly collaboration and all staff meetings

Employee Assistance Program that supports 6 face-to-face sessions per person, per reason, for you and your household

We invest in your professional growth & development

A wellness program that supports your physical, financial, and emotional health

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Bay Federal is proud to offer a competitive, robust compensation and benefits package. Bay Federal considers many factors in determining base pay such as experience, education/training, internal peer equity, job location, and other business considerations when extending an offer. For Santa Cruz, CA only, the pay scale Bay Federal reasonably expects to pay for this position is $20 - $21 per hour.

Bay Federal provides health care benefits, life and disability insurance, paid holidays and 401k with a company match to eligible employees; along with employee paid voluntary benefits. Paid time off is accrued per paycheck for eligible employees at a rate based on your tenure. Leaves of absences are available in adherence with state and federal regulations.

Bay Federal is committed to providing equal employment opportunity for all persons regardless of age, disability, national origin, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity or expression, pregnancy, veteran or military status, marital and civil partnership/union status, alienage or citizenship status, creed, genetic information or any other status protected by applicable federal, state, or local law.

For CCPA’s requirements regarding security practices and procedures, please see our privacy page here (https://www.bayfed.com/privacy). Bay Federal Credit Union takes our obligation to keep our member’s data safe and secure and adhere to industry standard best practices.