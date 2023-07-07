Insurance Sales Agency Manager

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB CATEGORY: Insurance Sales

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth using your insurance skill sets? Tired of building someone else’s business? Build your legacy in the insurance industry! Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz County (CA) is interviewing for new agents in your area! As a Farmers Insurance Agent, you will have the freedom to be in business for yourself, but not by yourself. Our experienced district team will provide the training, mentorship, and coaching you will need to build a successful, financially lucrative insurance agency. Give us a call/apply today to have a life changing conversation about you & your family’s financial future.

What We Offer:



1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches in the insurance selling business

Systems and technology for agency management and sales

Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies

Award winning University of Farmers training

Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients

Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community

Educate and assist customers on insurance products

Maintain insurance licenses

What We Look For:



Be able to obtain a P&C License AND a Life & Health License (we can assist with licensing)

Willingness to learn new products and skills

Be coachable and intuitive to business

Good communicator and listener

Ability to pass a background and financial check

Previous insurance experience not necessary although preferred

BENEFITS:



First year agents could potentially earn up to 300% monthly bonuses plus annual bonuses

Sign on bonus, monthly marketing bonus, & potential company awards/trips

Set your own schedule and live life on your own terms!

Being a respected part of your community

Independence while backed by a top insurance Fortune 500 company

Providing financial security for you & your family

COMPENSATION: $130,000.00 - $230,000.00 per year

SCHEDULE: Monday to Friday

SUPPLEMENTAL PAY:



Bonus pay

Commission pay

Signing bonus

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)

Experience: Sales or insurance experience is preferred; Management experience is preferred

Language: Spanish preferred but not required

License/Certification: Property & Casualty License preferred but not required; Life and Health License preferred but not required

Ability to commute/relocate: Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work

Work Location: One location

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.