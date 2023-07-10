Dining Senior Food Service Manager

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

Benefits to working at UC Santa Cruz include:

Medical, Dental & Vision Care Insurance Plans

UC Retirement Plans

Group Term Life Insurance

Legal Insurance

Pet Insurance

Paid Holidays plus accrued vacation and sick leave

Meal Allowance

Gym discount at UCSC recreation facilities

NOTIFICATIONS

UC Vaccination Policy: With limited exceptions, COVID-19 vaccinations are required for Covered Individuals under the Policy. Covered Individuals include all employees, students, or trainees who physically access a University facility or program in connection with their employment, appointment, or education/training.

Covered Individuals do NOT include employees who work 100% remotely with NO expectation that they will physically access any University location or program at ANY time. If 100% remote work ends, the employee is subject to policy.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 8,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families.

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to: creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here: dining.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, the Senior Food Service Manager is responsible for the operational management of the assigned residential dining facilities, Catering operations, Bakery operations or retail locations, and will act as the Person in Charge (PIC) in the absence of the Unit Manager. The Senior Food Service Manager administers a system of quality food production and service for student staff and faculty customers, visitors, and Summer conference guests. The Senior Food Service Manager utilizes the principles of food production, merchandising, customer service, operations, and human resource management.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Salary Information: $65,000 / Annually.

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: To be determined

Shift Includes: Days, Evenings, Nights, Weekends - To be determined

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 005235 - FOOD SVC SUPV 2

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

40% - Food Service Operations

The Senior Food Service Manager (SFSM) supervises and supports service and/or production personnel in the preparation and delivery of various meals at assigned locations and food service or catering events.

Maintains consistently excellent customer service and food quality by training and directing assigned staff in recipe preparation, food service and food quality. Will train and direct staff in recipe preparation, food production, merchandising, event set-up and management, service, safety and sanitation standards. Will actively reinforce these standards and maintain cost effective management of daily operations. The incumbent will maintain effective communication with staff as well as customers and other managers as appropriate.

The Senior Food Service Manager as assigned to production management, plans cycle menus and special events, reviews, and adjusts menu offerings and production quantities in order to serve customers and control food costs. The incumbent ensures portion control and quality control with discernment of portions, presentation, and flavor and food safety through product evaluation, recipe testing, taste testing and temperature monitoring.

The Senior Food Service Manager ensures timely production and service and controls labor costs by efficiently scheduling service and/or production personnel and planning workload distribution.

The Senior Food Service Manager shares responsibility for ensuring proper maintenance and safe operation of the facilities and all food production and service equipment.

30% - Human Resources Management

Assists and supports the Unit Manager in all facets of Human Resources Management. This includes schedule management, revising job descriptions, labor contract adherence and performance.

The Senior Food Service Manager motivates staff to strive for the highest quality food production and service through training, coaching, recognition, and career development.

Facilitates training programs for employees to include:

HACCP (Hazardous Analysis Critical Control Point) Training in safe chemical handling Ongoing training in food safety and sanitation Educating staff on customer service skills Career development and training for staff University Principles of Community and Respect

Ensures that the collective bargaining agreements and University of California policies are followed.

Motivates staff to strive for the highest quality food production in keeping with current trends throughout the industry.

Maintains cost effective work schedules for all staff and student employees.

Maintains appropriate confidentiality of all records and information.

Recognizes and acknowledges outstanding staff performance.

Participates or may serve as the Committee Chair on departmental staff recruitments.

20% - Cash Management, Budget and Fiscal Analysis

Responsible for achieving the desired fiscal goals by use of effective controls to meet budget requirements for service and production of an operating unit. This includes participating in the development and management of complex budgets and effectively applying cost control procedures for labor, food and supplies. Will provide weekly detailed analysis of physical inventory to maintain accurate budget information and precise accounting of food and non-food items.

Directs staff in methods of cost control, ensuring security of assets, portion control and efficient staffing for optimal productivity.

The Senior Food Service Manager is responsible for ensuring the proper handling and accounting of daily cash intake and observing University cash handling policies.

10% - Other Duties As Assigned

As a manager of a Dining Hall, Bakery or Catering operation, the incumbent will work with staff, students and faculty of the University community, and must ensure that all operations support the University’s mission, programs and events.

Interfaces with Colleges Housing & Educational Services (CHES) and Dining Services staff, as well as students, to provide dining and management support for college and residential programs.

Participates in weekly management staff meetings, to review and discuss future activities and events.

Participates on campus wide and departmental committees as needed.

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to, catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Other duties as assigned by the Unit Manager.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Strong experience and exhibited ability in management, especially related to food services in hotel, restaurant, retail, or catering services.

Experience in financial and labor management, employee relations and training, menu development, customer service, food production, handling and storage, quality control, health and safety.

Demonstrated supervisory, leadership, and personnel management skills to effectively administer and manage through others.

Skill and temperament to provide an open climate and create opportunities for employee communication and position departmental interaction.

Skill and knowledge to create performance standards that increase morale, productivity and attendance.

Ability to recruit, interview, hire, manage, lead, motivate and supervise effectively a diverse workforce including setting and meeting performance goals, conducting performance appraisals and providing training for residential dining service staff.

Strong and demonstrated culinary production, service, event planning, and management skills in a Table Dining, Retail and Catering environment.

Excellent interpersonal skills to maintain good working relations with a diverse group of people. Ability to resolve issues related to students, staff, faculty, and dining services, and exercise diplomacy in stressful situations.

Strong demonstrated ability to exercise good judgement in making informed management decisions.

Strong time management and organizational skills.

Skill to work independently and ability to be inventive and creative, including but not limited to initiating new programs, conceptualizing, organizing, and directing projects, Unit growth, development and change.

Skill and knowledge to collaborate with colleagues to design and implement innovative customer service programs.

Experience and effectiveness in providing customer service and working with the public.

Ability to read, write and communicate effectively in English; to write accurate and grammatically correct reports, Unit goals, evaluations, and communicate with staff, customers, vendors and other departments.

Ability to apply mathematical and accounting skills to interpret and analyze financial data and inventory.

Demonstrated computer skills in word processing and spreadsheet programs and general knowledge of on-line processes to administer and manager food service computer systems.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

BA/BS in dining services or hospitality related field.

Bilingual Spanish/English or willingness to learn.

Previous or present involvement in the National Association of Colleges & University Food Services (NACUFS) or other food service/hospitality related professional affiliation.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to move equipment up to 50 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings, morning and weekends.

All employees must be able to pass the ServSafe certification within 90 days of employment, or already be in possession of a ServSafe certification upon hire. This certification must be maintained throughout employment in this position.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

Per the Child Abuse and Neglect Reporting Act (CANRA), this position has been identified as a Mandated Reporter. The selected candidate will be required to report known or suspected child abuse or neglect as defined by CANRA and will be required to sign a Statement Acknowledging Requirement to Report Child Abuse prior to commencing employment. CANRA Penal Codes, and related definitions, requirements, and responsibilities may be obtained here .

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

