UCSC Dining Services intends to fill multiple Career, Dining Sous Chef positions while this job is posted.

Must possess a valid license to drive in the State of California and be able to participate in the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pull notice program.

ABOUT UC SANTA CRUZ

UC Santa Cruz is a public university like no other in California, combining the experience of a small, liberal arts college with the depth and rigor of a major research university. It’s known as an unconventional place where innovation and experimentation is part of the campus’s DNA. That playful, bold spirit still thrives today, all on a campus renowned as among the most beautiful in the world.

DEPARTMENT OVERVIEW

Colleges, Housing and Educational Services (CHES) is a multi-funded organization within the Finance, Operations and Administration (FOA) division at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz. CHES provides leadership in the areas of college student life and residential services, housing services, facilities, employee housing and capital planning, dining services, conference services, early education services, the Bay Tree Campus Store, ID card services, and business and financial analysis for these areas. Through these units, educational and developmental programs and services are offered to all members of the campus community including students, faculty, staff, children and external constituents.

CHES provides on-campus housing and dining services to nearly 9,500 undergraduate and graduate students in ten residential colleges and six multi-college affiliated residential communities which support single students and students with families

UC Santa Cruz Dining is instrumental in the success of our students as well as providing services to staff, faculty and guests of the campus. Our mission is to be committed to creating a diverse, safe, fun and trusting environment for our guests and team; building an innovative dining program providing high quality service and food while embracing social, nutritional and financial responsibilities.

More information can be found here: dining.ucsc.edu

JOB SUMMARY

Under the general supervision of the Unit Management Team, the Sous Chef performs advanced culinary duties, including preparation and quality assurance for food that is complex and of the highest quality. The incumbent prepares assigned recipes for residence hall, retail and catering meals, and other events. The Sous Chef also coordinates portion control and continually reviews and updates menus and recipes.

The Sous Chef has a supervisory role in the kitchen and is responsible for organizing and directing career and student staff producing and serving over 5,000 meals per day. The incumbent will hire, train and manage employees, monitor employee productivity, and resolve workflow and operational problems. The position is a shift and training leader for the kitchen and may be required to open or close the facility.

The Sous Chef plans and supervises food production, ensuring that health and safety guidelines are practiced according to Dining Services, University and Federal guidelines.

APPOINTMENT INFORMATION

Salary Information: $59,000 / annually

No. of Positions: 2

Benefits Level Eligibility: Full benefits

Schedule Information:

Full-time, Fixed

Percentage of Time: 100%, 40 Hours per Week

Days of the Week: to be determined

Shift Includes: Day, Evenings, Nights Weekends - to be determined

Employee Classification: This is a Career appointment

Job End Date: None

Work Location: UC Santa Cruz Main Campus

Union Representation: Non-Represented

Job Code Classification: 05234 - FOOD SVC SUPV 1

Travel: Never or Rarely

JOB DUTIES

40% - Supervision, Training and Employee Relations

Supervises full-time career and student production and service staff. Assists in the selection, scheduling and review of assigned staff and is responsible for staff training and orientation. Assigns daily work and monitors employee productivity. Coordinates breaks and meals.

Participates in the recruitment process for Senior Cooks, Cooks. The Sous Chef assists and supports Unit Managers and Food Service Managers in schedule management, revising job descriptions, labor contract adherence and performance management. Mediates and resolves staff issues as needed.

Develops training techniques that can be used with staff for which English is a second language. Trains and monitors staff in accordance with the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP), food safety, Injury, Illness Preventive Program (IIPP), and the University Principles of Community and Respect. Utilizes a thorough knowledge of chemicals and cleaning agents to train staff in the safe use of hazardous materials using appropriate cleaning products for assigned jobs.

Leads, coaches, and develops production staff in learning and maintaining cutting edge, state of the art culinary standards and procedures. Oversees kitchen staff in food preparation, presentation, service and production, ensuring safety and security guidelines are met. Gives assignments to production staff and provides training and direction for work of Cook positions and kitchen staff. Ensures all kitchen and safety procedures are followed. Provides strong culinary leadership to assigned staff and consistently moves the program to higher levels of quality while staying within budgetary and service guidelines.

Trains student staff as needed in all aspects of food production and sanitation. Provides continuous training to a student work force that constantly changes due to class schedules, midterms, and finals.

Determines food preparation methods with staff daily. Assigns specific jobs to staff throughout the shift, keeping staff on task and able to meet multiple daily deadlines. Assures staff consistently uses culinary techniques current with style of service, e.g. batch cooking, cooking to order, etc. Facilitates the clean up for assigned department throughout meal periods and at end of shifts.

Fosters and maintains productive and positive working relationships with career and student production staff. Solicits feedback and maintains open channels of communication. Meets regularly with staff to share information, assist with problems, and discuss areas for improvement.

Acts as a role model to staff by adhering to department policies, maintaining a positive attitude, effective decision-making, supporting the department uniform policy and goal achievement. Provides leadership and encourages teamwork.

Maintains appropriate confidentiality of all records and information.

40% - Food Production and Quality Assurance

Prepares assigned menu items following recipes and production sheets for meals. Follows recipes or product directions for preparing, seasoning, cooking, tasting, carving and serving entrees, starches, vegetables, gravies, sauces and soups. Prepares items by following standard principles of food preparation, safety, and sanitation in food production and service.

Food preparation will include all facets of equipment operation and use of an extensive knowledge of classic and ethnic cuisines and presentations, as well as preparing meals for special dietary needs.

Oversees multiple areas within the department including simultaneous supervision of back of the house kitchen as well as specialty platform stations throughout the dining area. Develops and tests new recipes, and continuously evaluates and revises recipes for many, different customer bases covering a full range of diverse and ethnic cuisines including vegan, vegetarian and allergens.

Ensures all food prepared during the shift is of the highest quality and is presented at its’ best by continually tasting and observing the food items that are being held and/or on the serving lines. Communicates with the Production Manager and takes appropriate action when foods are not of the highest quality and/or presentation such as removing item, adjusting finished product, placing in new service ware for better presentation, etc.

Stores products and leftover food properly to maximize quality and food safety. Prepares and dates food samples taken from service. In addition, independently decides reuse value for foods and usage for leftovers following HACCP guidelines. Orders products in compliance with policies and procedures. Assist the requisitioning, inventorying, and transferring food product, supplies, and equipment in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Responsible for and required to take consistent accurate weekly inventory of assigned unit in conjunction with the Senior Storekeeper position.

Identifies and solves situations such as staff shortages, food shortages, product failures, customer service concerns, equipment failures, and provides timely solutions to problems. Acts in the absence of the Production Manager as assigned. Responsible for knowing, understanding and following all work rules.

Interacts with customers, soliciting customer feedback, participating in customer service programs, customer surveys and demonstration cooking.

15% - Safety and Sanitation

Ensures that all products are stored and served at proper temperatures, leftovers used effectively, and enforces policies for removal of products from the Unit.

Ensures the cleanliness, safety and sanitation of designated storage and work areas, large and small equipment and utensils used in food production. Cleans equipment, work tables, sinks and drains in the kitchen area. As needed or directed, assists with cleanliness of all production and service areas.

Models proper and safe use and maintenance of all kitchen tools and equipment, and works in a safe and responsible manner while not putting others at risk. This includes complying with applicable policies and regulations, using personal safety gear, observing warning signs and learning about potential hazards, and reporting unsafe conditions. Works with facilities staff, vendor maintenance, production staff and managers to address broken or unsafe equipment, as well as unmet equipment needs.

In accordance with University & Dining Services policy and procedures, implements sound security practices in any or all of the following: inventory, prepared product, supplies, equipment, and cash.

5% - Other Duties as Assigned

Will drive campus owned vehicles and/or a personal vehicle to perform various duties including, but not limited to catered events, training, quality control within locations, cashier deposits, and other driving related duties as assigned.

Provides assistance and support for other Dining units, facilitates cross training as needed. Coordinates cleaning of large and small equipment in the department during building closure periods and throughout the year.

Assists the management team and/or units in other duties as assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma or equivalent certification / experience.

Demonstrated leadership experience in hotel, catering, retail coffee bar or college dining hall or restaurant with independent decision making for customer service, staffing and operations management.

Significant experience in a wide variety of cooking techniques and recipes for food preparation in a large dining services operation.Proven knowledge in increasingly

complex levels of cooking in a large food service environment as well as general kitchen maintenance or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in short order cookery on a high volume hot line to include grill, sauté, and fry stations.

Appropriate knowledge of how to prepare sauces, soups, vegetables, baked products and entrees, as well as a variety of both hot and cold food preparation techniques

Excellent communication skills and abilities sufficient to supervise and train assigned cooks and production staff, including students, and effectively monitor and evaluate staff performance.

Ability to write accurate reports, develop basic event plans, support employee counseling and evaluation processes, and interact effectively with customers.

Demonstrated ability to independently identify operational problems and/or needs, develop solutions to implement action plans while maintain a priority of good customer service and public relations.

Interpersonal skills to deal with a variety of internal and external customers, problem solve with a “win-win” approach, understand different perspectives and limitations and work in a collaborative, diverse environment.

Demonstrated time management skills with the ability to prioritize duties and perform multiple tasks simultaneously.

Possess a clear understanding of planning and executing kitchen production requirements and accurately requisitioning supplies and equipment.

Knowledge of safety techniques, procedures, and operations as it pertains to the food service industry, such as food handling and food equipment operation.

Knowledge of food merchandising and hot and cold platter presentation techniques.

Ability to taste and discern product quality, to read and understand recipes and menus, with the ability to accurately estimate ingredient requirements.

Ability to exercise good judgement and maintain appropriate confidentiality of records and information.

Basic computer skills in software programs such as word processing, database, spreadsheet, payroll and email.

Ability to use point of sale systems and food management software.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Ability to speak Spanish or willingness to learn.

Experience in using Food Pro Food Service Management System.

SPECIAL CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT

Selected candidate will be required to pass a pre-employment criminal history background check.

Ability to move equipment up to 50 pounds with or without accommodation.

Ability to work a variable schedule including evenings, morning and weekends.

All employees must be able to pass the ServSafe certification within 90 days of employment, or already be in possession of a ServSafe certification upon hire. This certification must be maintained throughout employment in this position.

The University of California has implemented a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy covering all employees. To be compliant with the policy, covered employees must submit proof of vaccination or have an approved exception or deferral, eight (8) weeks from date of hire.

SAFETY STATEMENT

All UCSC employees must understand and follow job safety procedures, attend required health and safety training, proactively promote safety at work, and promptly report actual and potential accidents and injuries.

HOW TO APPLY

Attach your resume and cover letter when applying for this job opening. Do not attach any documents to ‘My Activities’. Visit our How to Apply tutorial for detailed instructions on our applicant process. View full job description and apply online here.

EEO/AA

The University of California is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or protected veteran status. UC Santa Cruz is committed to excellence through diversity and strives to establish a climate that welcomes, celebrates, and promotes respect for the contributions of all students and employees.

