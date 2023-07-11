Lift Line - Commercial Driver

POSITION: VAN DRIVER- COMMERCIAL LICENSE (BILINGUAL ENGLISH/SPANISH PREFERRED)

PROGRAM: LIFT LINEA PROGRAM OF COMMUNITY BRIDGES

Open Until Filled

$1,000 HIRING BONUS (After completion of 6-month probationary period)

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Our family of ten programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Under the supervision of the Van Driver Trainer, the Van Driver-Commercial License provides door-to-door service for elderly and/or physically challenged and/or limited mobility passengers; keeps simple records; maintains the van in a clean, safe, and orderly condition and performs other related work as required while adhering to agency, union and State safety regulations.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Driver Operations:

Drives a specially-equipped van to pick up and drop off elderly and/or physically or mentally-limited or ill persons to medical destinations; assures that lifts and tie down equipment are operational and that passengers are transported to appointments in a safe and timely manner.

Drives a van to pick up and drop off seniors to and from congregate meal sites and other central locations; provides van service for other senior passenger activities as time permits; may drive for outside contracts.

Provides out-of-county transportation services to qualified clients.

Plans and/or cooperates in establishing schedules; follows established schedules; adjusts schedules to meet unanticipated changes; determines the safest and most efficient pick up and drop off routes.

Assists both ambulatory and non-ambulatory passengers on and off the van in a safe and courteous manner, providing door to door service.

Collects donations from clients and returns them to the administrative offices of Lift Line in a timely manner.

Deals with sensitive medical, equipment, and potential emergencies that may arise, which includes the handling and securing of portable oxygen tanks.

Notes visible changes in the physical or mental health of persons regularly transported; communicates this information to appropriate personnel for follow-up; may carry and deliver prescription drugs and medical documents not entrusted to passengers. Reports any client issues immediately to the Driver Supervisor and/or schedulers.

Performs pre-trip procedures, including inspecting the van and maintaining it in a clean, orderly, and safe condition; reports the need for maintenance or servicing.

Operates the van in a safe and courteous manner, following California driving laws and regulations, including seat belt regulations and cell phone regulations.

Maintains standard records such as logs of passengers driven, miles driven, and gasoline purchased. Submits all paperwork daily as required.

Describes services offered to persons who may qualify and benefit from such services.

Operates a two-way radio according to FCC regulations.

May assist with transportation office activities, such as scheduling rides, dispatching, answering the telephone, filing, report preparation, or other tasks, as assigned.

Professional Conduct:

Follows Lift Line Driver Handbook; attends all staff meetings; participates in training programs. May participate in Accident, Health and Safety and Training Committee meetings.

Develops and maintains effective working relationships with other agency staff members and others in regular contact with the program.

Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups and from different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrates a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs.

Job descriptions are intended to be illustrative only; they are not designed to be restrictive or to define each and every assigned duty and responsibility. In an organization of this nature, each employee is expected to perform such duties as necessary to fulfill the stated goals of the agency.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Required:



California driving laws and regulations;

Safely and courteously transporting elderly, physically and/or mentally limited and ill passengers;

Ability to identify significant changes in the physical and mental conditions of the passengers, and reporting them to the appropriate persons for follow-up;

Safely driving a large passenger van;

Ability to determine safe and efficient routes to be driven;

Following oral and written directions;

Reading street maps;

Performing work independently and using sound judgment in emergency situations;

Keeping standard records of work performed;

Collecting, recording and depositing donations

Maintaining the vans in a clean, safe, and orderly condition;

Communicating effectively with and being sensitive to the needs of the passenger population served; and

Working cooperatively with co-workers and others contacted in the course of the work

Preferred:

Bilingual English/Spanish preferred

The safe and proper use of wheelchair lifts, tie downs, ramps and rails, and two-way radio

Basic first aid and CPR techniques;

The techniques involved in safely transporting elderly, frail, physically and/or mentally limited and ill passengers;

The preventative measures important to the safe transport of passengers with communicable diseases; and

The geographic location in which the van is to be driven.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

This is a safety sensitive position. In accordance with US Department of Transportation requirements, must pass a pre-employment drug screening test and comply with periodic testing for drug use and alcohol misuse.

Must be cleared by the Department of Justice through fingerprinting.

Must possess a valid California Commercial Driver’s License with 15+ passenger endorsement. Must have and maintain a satisfactory driving record as demonstrated by current K-4 DMV printout.

Must be able to pass periodic medical physical exam as required to maintain commercial driver’s license.

Must have reliable transportation to worksites.

Must qualify to be insured with the agency vehicle insurance carrier.

Must possess current Red-Cross First Aid and CPR certificates, or be able to obtain them within 6 months of hire.

Must have sufficient physical strength and stamina to assist disabled passengers. This work requires considerable and strenuous physical exertion, such as repeated reaching, lifting (50+ lbs) pulling and pushing.

Must speak English

Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot when eligible.

We screen all applicants, require background checks on final candidates consistent with funding regulation requirements and are a Drug-Free Work Place. Candidates are encouraged to apply even if they are not sure that they meet the minimum qualifications. Relevant experience, knowledge, and skills may be obtained through a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional means consistent with funding regulation requirements.

RATE OF PAY:

This is a regular position, non-exempt, 40 hr/wk position.

The position will be offered at $20.07 (plus a .40 per hour bilingual differential after passing a test administered by the HR department).

Typical hours of work are Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm, however some weekend day shifts are required.

BENEFITS:

For employee: shared cost medical, dental, vision, life insurance, & Employee Assistance Program.

This benefit package is valued at $9,766.92 / year.

First year: 16 vacation days and 11 holidays, with accrual based on 40 hr/wk.

Sick leave: Eight hours/month, with accrual based on 40 hr/wk.

May be eligible to earn up to 4 Wellness Floaters per year after satisfying all eligibility requirements.

401(k) Retirement Plan: Agency matches employee contribution up to 5% of annual, effective during open enrollment period.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

Dependent Care Reimbursement Program.

Paid lunch.

TO APPLY:

Please submit the following documents by email (recruitments@cbridges.org), fax (831-688-8302), or in person:

Community Bridges application.

K-4 driving history report from the DMV, printed in the last 30 days.

Resumes can be submitted but will not be accepted in lieu of an employment application.

The application may be downloaded at: https://communitybridges.org/employment

If applicable, please submit any college transcripts, licenses, and/or certificates as an attachment to your application.

COMMUNITY BRIDGES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of age, ancestry, color, religious creed, denial of Family and Medical Care Leave, disability (mental and physical), marital, familial or parental status, medical condition, genetic information, military and Veteran status, national origin (including language use restrictions), race, sex (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, and gender expression, political affiliation or sexual orientation.