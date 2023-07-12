POSITIONS:



Lead Teacher (Sycamore Street) (Bilingual English/Spanish Preferred)

Lead Teacher (Vista Verde) (Bilingual English/Spanish Preferred)

PROGRAM: Early Education Divisiona Program Of Community Bridges

Open Until Filled

$1000 HIRING BONUS (After completion of 6-month probationary period)

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Our family of ten programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Under supervision by the site supervisor or program manager the lead teacher assists the site supervisors and program managers in leading and ensuring a quality, developmentally and culturally appropriate education program for young children and families. Provides support, guidance and oversight of staff in fulfilling their job duties and responsibilities, including these areas: building positive relationships, family and community engagement, learning environment and curriculum and health, safety & nutrition. Responsible for helping to ensure that all early education quality criteria are met in accordance with the regulations and guidelines of all program funders and licensing agencies.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Learning Environment & Curriculum

Plans experiences that support young children’s learning and development in all domains and content areas: Social-emotional development, language and literacy, mathematics, English-language development, visual and performing arts, physical development, health, history-social science, and children learning and development in an integrated way.

Plans the daily schedule to include a variety of strategies designed to respond to children’s interests and to address developmental domains, to provide opportunities for spontaneous outdoor play, promote the appreciation of nature and natural materials, and allowing time for children to grasp concepts or practice skills.

Plans and implements observation, screening, assessment, and documentation of child development in accordance with all programs.

Child Development and Learning

Guides children’s learning through a variety of strategies, including intentional interactions, scaffolding, explicit instruction, modeling, and creating environments and activities that engage children in active, play-based learning.

Ensures a variety of strategies to promote and support children’s learning and development using informal and formal observations, on-going assessments, and documentation of progress; maintains documentation in portfolios for each child.

Continually assesses children based on program requirements and curriculum development needs.

Provides an inclusive environment which enhances the social, emotional, cognitive, creative, and physical development of young children as well as supports, and encourages acceptance and respect of gender, culture, language, ethnicity and family composition.

Provides materials and equipment that offer varied and interesting choices, developmentally and age-appropriate to encourage learning.

Relationships, Interactions and Guidance

Furthers relationships within site, position, region, agency, and community to ensure integrated and comprehensive services for families with children.

Speaks and engages in a professional manner with staff, children, parents, and visitors at all times.

Establishes an environment in which children and adults feel safe to explore their emotional experiences and to receive support as needed.

Assists in the planning and implementation of Parent/Teacher & Parent Advisory Council (PAC) meetings and attends and participates in parent and staff meetings and trainings.

Promotes fundraising and outreach efforts for the program and agency.

Health, Safety & Nutrition

Provides and maintains safe, secure, and healthful environment for children at all times; ensures that all education aspects of the health, nutrition, mental health, safety, diversity and cultural awareness are integrated into the class activities.

Maintains center (inside and outside) in a safe, clean, and organized condition; ensures compliance with established safety procedures and regulations.

Maintains certification in Pediatric First Aid and CPR and responds with universal precautions to children’s injuries or illnesses.

Identifies signs of child abuse and neglect, reports concerns to appropriate staff and understands and adheres to role as a mandated reporter.

Ensures program and agency health practices and protocols are followed.

Leadership and Professionalism in Early Education

Provides guidance and training to more junior staff and volunteers on a daily basis and as needed.

Reports inappropriate behavior of staff, parents, and on-site consultants to the appropriate supervisor.

Remains current in ECE/Child Development best practices through participation in continuing education and regular review of child development training and resources provided by Early Education Division staff.

Participates in self, peer, program and agency improvement processes and evaluations.

Must create a California Early Care and Education Workforce Registry profile and update it periodically.

Maintains a professional development plan and completes 21 hours of professional development annually.

Creates a California Early Care and Education Workforce Registry profile and updates periodically.

Performs other related duties as assigned.

Job descriptions are intended to be illustrative only; they are not designed to be restrictive or to define each and every assigned duty and responsibility. In an organization of this nature, each employee is expected to perform such duties as necessary to fulfill the stated goals of the agency.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education & Experience:

Option 1 : Site supervisor permit or higher

: Site supervisor permit or higher At least two (2) years of teaching experience with young children in a group setting.

Option 2 : B.A./B.S. degree in any field with 12 units in either ECE or CD and 3 units of supervised field experience in an ECE or CD setting.

: B.A./B.S. degree in any field with 12 units in either ECE or CD and 3 units of supervised field experience in an ECE or CD setting. At least two (2) years of teaching experience with young children in a group setting.

Must obtain site supervisor permit within 18 months of hire.

Option 3 : A.A./A.S. degree or higher in early childhood education (ECE) or child development (CD)

: A.A./A.S. degree or higher in early childhood education (ECE) or child development (CD) At least two (2) years of teaching experience with young children in a group setting

Must obtain site supervisor permit within 18 months of hire, which requires the following:

Must have or be willing to take eight (8) units of administration and supervision. Enrollment must be verified the first semester after hire.

Must complete 100 days supervising adults.



Knowledge of:



Methods, philosophy, and techniques of working with young children.

Child development principles and practices.

Maintaining an inclusive, anti-bias classroom.

Ability to:

Work effectively and respectfully with individuals from diverse educational, socio- economic, and cultural backgrounds in collaboration with coworkers as part of the team.

Use supportive and effective approaches to interact with children, including children with disabilities, challenging behaviors, and dual language learners.

React quickly and effectively to keep children safe in all circumstances including emergencies.

Communicate effectively in English, both orally and in writing.

Maintain and submit accurate records in a timely manner.

Work on a computer, iPad or other electronic devices.

Collect and interpret data, evaluate, reason, define problems, establish facts, draw valid conclusions, and make valid judgments and decisions.

LICENSING REQUIREMENTS:

Must pass or already be cleared by a fingerprint background check with the Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing. This includes FBI, DOJ, and Child Abuse Index.

Must provide proof of current immunization records to include DTAP, MMR, and COVID- 19, including a COVID-19 booster when eligible, prior to beginning employment; influenza vaccine or declination form must be submitted annually.

Must undergo Health Screening and TB test within 7 days of employment.

Must provide valid Pediatric First Aid and CPR certification or be willing to obtain within 30 days of employment.

Must participate in an online CA Mandated Reporter Training.

PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Ability to write, use the telephone, and operate center equipment.

Physical strength sufficient to lift up to 40 pounds.

Ability to push/pull, squat, twist, turn, bend, stoop, to reach overhead and run.

Ability to move rapidly around the work environment on varied surfaces indoors and outdoors, offices, and to respond to emergency situations.

Ability to sit in a child’s chair, squat at children’s eye level for prolonged periods of time and to stand or walk for prolonged periods of time.

Ability to read printed materials and to see at a distance.

Ability to hear sufficiently to conduct in-person conversations with adults and children and telephone conversations.

Speaking ability in an understandable voice with sufficient volume to be heard in normal conversational distance, on the telephone, and in addressing groups.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS:

Must complete agency anti-harassment training within six (6) months of hire and every two (2) years thereafter.

Experience teaching in a federal or state funded program.

Experience using Learning Genie for developmental assessments and family engagement.

Experience with evaluating reports and data for program quality improvement.

Experience working with diverse groups of children including dual language learners and children with disabilities.

Bilingual/bicultural, English/Spanish.

We screen all applicants, require background checks on final candidates consistent with funding regulation requirements and are a Drug-Free Work Place. Candidates are encouraged to apply even if they are not sure that they meet the minimum qualifications. Relevant experience, knowledge, and skills may be obtained through a wide variety of traditional and non-traditional means.

UNION:

The Lead Teacher position is represented by the SEIU bargaining unit.

HOURS AND RATE OF PAY:



This is a regular, non-exempt, 40 hrs./week position.

This position will be offered between $26.13 -$29.75 per hour (plus a $.40/hr. bilingual differential after passing a test administered by the Human Resources Department).

Hours are typically between 8:00am-4:00pm, Monday through Friday, and occasional evenings and weekend hours are required for staff meetings, parent/teacher nights, staff training and site work days. May be required to work at alternative sites,

Attendance at required meetings is mandatory and is a condition of employment.

On-site attendance is required.

BENEFITS:



For employee: shared cost medical, dental, vision, life insurance, & Employee Assistance Program. This benefit package is valued at $9,766.92/year.

First year: 16 vacation days and 11 holidays, with accrual based on 40 hr./wk.

Sick leave: Eight hours/month, with accrual based on 40 hr./wk.

May be eligible for up to 4 Wellness Floaters per year after satisfying all eligibility requirements.

401(k) Retirement Plan: Agency matches employee contribution up to 5% of annual salary effective during open enrollment period.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

Dependent Care Reimbursement Program.

Paid lunch.



TO APPLY:



Please submit your Community Bridges application by email (recruitments@cbridges.org), fax (831-688-8302), or in person:

Resumes can be submitted but will not be accepted in lieu of an employment application.

The application may be downloaded at: https://communitybridges.org/employment

If applicable, please submit any college transcripts, licenses, and/or certificates as an attachment to your application.

COMMUNITY BRIDGES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of age, ancestry, color, religious creed, denial of Family and Medical Care Leave, disability (mental and physical), marital, familial or parental status, medical condition, genetic information, military and Veteran status, national origin (including language use restrictions), race, sex (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, and gender expression, political affiliation or sexual orientation.