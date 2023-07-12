POSITION: Meals/Interoffice Mail Driver

PROGRAM: Early Education Divisiona Program Of Community Bridges

Open Until Filled

$500 HIRING BONUS (After completion of 6-month probationary period)

Community Bridges envisions a thriving community where every person has the opportunity to unleash their full potential. Our family of ten programs delivers essential services, provides equitable access to resources, and advocates for health and dignity across every stage of life.

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Under the general supervision of the Kitchen Manager, delivers meals and interoffice mail to four to six childcare center sites.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Program Delivery Support:



Loads and delivers containers of prepared meals to four to six child care centers.

Completes food temperature logs at Kitchen and upon delivery at each individual site.

Picks up dairy products from Aptos Grange and delivers products to Centers once a week.

Washes and cleans utensils, equipment, and work area; ensures that all food preparation, storage compartments, and transfer equipment are maintained in a clean and orderly condition at all sites.

Maintains a good driving record and full coverage automobile insurance policy.

Delivers interoffice mail to and from childcare center sites.

Checks inventory at Centers and reports to Kitchen Manager when stock is low.

Professional Conduct:



Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups and from different backgrounds and lifestyles; demonstrates a knowledge of and sensitivity to their needs.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Job descriptions are intended to be illustrative only; they are not designed to be restrictive or to define each and every assigned duty and responsibility. In an organization of this nature, each employee is expected to perform such duties as necessary to fulfill the stated goals of the agency.

JOB STANDARDS:

Knowledge of:



Food storage, preparation and service methods and techniques;

Inventory methods; and

California driving laws and regulations.

Skill in:



Serving food efficiently and attractively;

Maintaining equipment, utensils, and work area in a clean and orderly condition;

Working cooperatively in a group situation;

Following oral and written instructions;

Safely driving a motor vehicle;

Performing work independently, without close supervision; and

Communicating effectively with staff and children at the Centers.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

Must possess physical stamina to stand for long periods of time, and sufficient strength to lift and carry food containers weighing up to 50 lbs.

Must provide a negative TB test upon hire.

Must provide an H-6 driver history report from the DMV (printed within the last month).

Must pass fingerprint clearance through the Department of Justice.

Must possess a valid Class C California driver’s license.

Must have use of an insured motor vehicle for meal delivery which is large enough to carry food containers.

Must provide proof of vehicle insurance.

Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including a booster shot when eligible.

We screen all applicants, require background checks on final candidates consistent with funding regulation requirements and are a Drug-Free Work Place.

UNION:

The Meals Driver position is represented by the SEIU bargaining unit.

HOURS AND RATE OF PAY:



This is a regular, non-exempt, 20 hour per week position.

The agency rate of pay range for this position is $18.06/ hour (plus a $.20/hr differential for driving your own vehicle to deliver meals).

Hours will typically be Monday-Friday on a schedule to be arranged with supervisor.

BENEFITS:



First year: 16 vacation days and 11 holidays, with accrual based on 40 hr/wk.

Sick leave: Eight hours/month, with accrual based on 40 hr/wk.

May be eligible to earn up to 4 Wellness Floaters per year after satisfying all eligibility requirements.

401(k) Retirement Plan: Agency matches employee contribution up to 5% of annual, effective during open enrollment period.

Employee Assistant Program

Dependent Care Reimbursement Program.

TO APPLY:



Please submit your Community Bridges application by email (recruitments@cbridges.org), fax (831-688-8302), or in person:

Resumes can be submitted but will not be accepted in lieu of an employment application.

The application may be downloaded at: https://communitybridges.org/employment

If applicable, please submit any college transcripts, licenses, and/or certificates as an attachment to your application.

COMMUNITY BRIDGES IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of age, ancestry, color, religious creed, denial of Family and Medical Care Leave, disability (mental and physical), marital, familial or parental status, medical condition, genetic information, military and Veteran status, national origin (including language use restrictions), race, sex (which includes pregnancy, childbirth, breastfeeding and medical conditions related to pregnancy, childbirth or breastfeeding), gender, gender identity, and gender expression, political affiliation or sexual orientation.