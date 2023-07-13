Elderday Adult Day Health Care - Medical Director

The Medical Director at Elderday is responsible for signing IPCs (Individual Plans of Care) for each participant upon entry into the program and at the six-monthly reassessments.

Each plan of care is developed through an inter-disciplinary assessment of the medical, physical and psycho-social strengths and needs of the participant, with the intent of avoiding premature institutionalization.

A nurse, social worker, physical therapist, occupational therapist, nutritionist, and activities coordinator each develop the care plan for their own discipline. This is a comprehensive assessment of the needs of the participant, who may attend Elderday from 2 to 5 days a week, 4 to 5 hours a day.

Staff members bring their questions and concerns to the Medical Director for feedback, usually twice a month, at the Interdisciplinary Team meeting; however, participants’ primary care physicians, not the Medical Director at Elderday, make all medical decisions on behalf of their patients/participants.

The main responsibilities of the Elderday Medical Director include:

Attending Interdisciplinary Team meetings (at least one or two of the weekly meetings each month)

Signing the Treatment Authorization Request and Individual Plan of Care for each participant twice a year

Assisting the program in developing and reviewing medical/nursing policies and procedures, when needed

Providing consultation during the Interdisciplinary Team meeting about participant needs

Occasionally communicating with participants’ primary care physician about specific issues

This has been a volunteer position however a stipend of up to $1,000/month is available. Complete application at communitybridges.org/volunteer and email to hr@cbridges.org.

For more information, please contact Lois Sones, LCSW, Program Director, Community Bridges Elderday. Phone: 831-458-3481 x4010 Email: loiss@cbridges.org