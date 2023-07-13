Head of School Job Posting July 2023

Gateway School is seeking a Head of School to lead our innovative and progressive school in Santa Cruz. The Head of School is responsible for the overall vision, strategic planning and daily operations of the school. The Head of School reports to the Board of Trustees.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in independent, private school education, leadership, and management. They will have demonstrated strengths in communication and collaboration with students, staff, parents, alumni and community members. They will also have a passion for innovation around the Progressive education landscape and a commitment to creating a positive and inclusive learning environment for all students.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

The specific duties of the Head of School fall under the following categories: Leadership, Education, Operations and Advancement.

Leadership

Embody, manifest and advocate the mission of the school Articulate the vision of the school

Monitor and address all matters of school climate and culture

Attend all Board meetings and participate in necessary Board committees

Keep the Board apprised of relevant educational philosophy and issues

Organize the school’s support for the Board’s work

Represent the needs of the staff in the strategic planning process

Lead the staff towards alignment with the mission of the school

Develop and promote the leadership capacity of the staff

Promote morale

Ensure that the school maintains full CAIS accreditation

Attend and preside over (as appropriate) all school functions

Represent the school to all its constituencies, including neighbors, families, students, alumni, business community, and staff

Education

Formulate and implement education policy

Develop, maintain, and evaluate the educational programs of the school

Ensure the appropriate tools and technology to meet the needs of the program

Supervise all programs of the school

Monitor curriculum, assessment and reporting to families Initiate, approve and assist in the implementation of new programs

Operations

Recruit, interview, hire, and terminate staff

Supervise and evaluate staff

Plan and lead regularly scheduled staff meetings

Oversee administration team

Direct and provide for the professional growth of the staff

Direct preparation of the annual budget and ensure that it is met

Monitor income, expenditures, collections and cash flow

Review and evaluate the management and maintenance of the school’s physical plant, capital equipment and IT services

Ensure the facility is maintained in a way that meets the needs of the program

Ensure that admitted students are a fit for our mission and programs

Attend and participate in Admissions events as appropriate

Advancement

Maintain a leadership role and have tactical involvement in all aspects of Advancement (Enrollment, Development, Communications, Marketing and Public Relations)

Cultivate and steward donor relations

Promote positive public relations between the school and the community

Serve as Gateway’s ambassador at community events as appropriate

Be visible in the daily life of the school

Maintain appropriate communication with all constituencies

SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES

Demonstrated success in the classroom and in leadership roles in elementary and/or K-8 settings, as well as pedagogical knowledge of the unique aspects of an elementary program and its students.

The ability to facilitate inclusive dialogue, make difficult decisions, have courageous conversations and build trust.

A personal commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and the capacity to cultivate cultural competency throughout the community.

Proficient understanding of strategic financial sustainability, budget development, student and faculty recruitment and retention, and enrollment management.

An inspiring communicator who is warm, personable and approachable who listens deeply to all community members and takes time to understand the culture of Gateway School.

High emotional intelligence and self-awareness

Genuine passion for working with children, coupled with a sense of humor and inspirational character.

A visionary capacity to think strategically in partnership with a hard-working Board of Trustees and capably execute plans while managing community expectations and the impact of change.

Experience in building robust systems of support for staff professional development, growth and overall well-being in an effort to recruit and retain a diverse and talented community of educators.

Charisma and skills to develop relationships within and beyond the Gateway community, generating excitement about the school’s mission to inspire children to lead lives of purpose and compassion through scholarship and citizenship.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in Education or a related field Advanced degree in Education or a related field desired Minimum of 5 years of experience in independent, private school leadership

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to think strategically and make data-driven decisions

Commitment to continuous improvement and innovation

Experience working in a diverse and inclusive environment Valid teaching certificate or administrative credential preferred

SALARY INFORMATION

$120,000 - $160,000 depending on experience

Health, dental and vision benefits 403(b) retirement plan

4 weeks of vacation per year

How to Apply:

Candidates interested in this position are asked to submit the following materials by August 7, 2023:

Letter of interest addressed to the Search Committee

Current resume

Statement of Educational Leadership Philosophy

A list of five or more references with contact information (including phone numbers and email addresses) Application materials are to be sent electronically via email to HOSsearch@gatewaysc.org

Gateway School celebrates the diversity of our school and local communities including race, color, religion, national or ethnic origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other classification protected by law. We welcome candidates representing the diversity of the world in our educational program, admission policies, flexible tuition program, staff hiring, and other school administered programs.