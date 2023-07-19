Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Sockshop & Shoe Company Aptos is hiring! We carry a wide selection of comfort and lifestyle footwear for both women and men and a huge variety of socks.

We are seeking someone friendly to fill an available part-time sales associate position at our Aptos location:

  • Ideal candidates must have a love for helping others, a strong desire to learn, and enjoy fashion.
  • Being conversational is a must! Our customers mean the world to us, and we love to make them feel comfortable.
  • No retail experience necessary.
  • Students are welcome to apply, we can work with your schedule.
  • Typical shifts vary from 4 to 8 hours long.
  • Applicants must be able to stand for the entire duration of the shift.
  • Must be available on weekends and holidays.
  • This is a non-commission job.
  • We offer a generous discount after a probationary period.

How to Apply:
Bring your resume to 154 Aptos Village Way, or email it to us at jennifer@sockshopandshoeco.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

