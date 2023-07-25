Location: Merced, California; Salinas, California; Scotts Valley, California; Remote, California

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Risk Adjustment Director leading the Risk Adjustment Department.

There is one position that can be filled in our Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas offices or remotely in California (must reside in California upon hire).

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Ba, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in designing, implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s Risk Adjustment Department functions

Direct the Risk Adjustment Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive-level advice and guidance on coding and risk adjustment methodologies and overall business operations

Direct, manage, and supervise Risk Adjustment Department staff

ABOUT THE TEAM

The Finance Division’s mission is to advance the Alliance mission by pro-actively managing financial resources with integrity and ensuring the long-term sustainability. Our vision is to strengthen financial sustainability by acting as a trusted strategic adviser to our stakeholders.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE

Demonstrated leadership skills with the ability to influence and motivate stakeholders and teams to achieve program goals and objectives

Proven track record of developing, executing and evaluating Medicare risk adjustment strategies

Exceptional business acumen, with strength in communication and building trusted relationships

Strong analytic skills, including data validation to mitigate the financial risk and ensure compliance

Ability to synthesize complex financial information into high-level executive presentations

A must: Medicare risk adjustment experience

A plus: Medi-Cal or Medicaid experience

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.

Knowledge of:

The managed care industry and of Medicare health insurance payment methodologies Medicare (Hierarchical Condition Categories) risk adjustment models Methods and techniques of developing and delivering data management strategies that support contract analysis, trend management, budgeting, forecasting, strategic planning, and healthcare operations Principles and practices of provider reimbursement methodologies, pricing, and fee schedules for all provider types, including hospital, physician, and ancillary providers Healthcare industry specific terms and healthcare related data types and structures, including member, claims, clinical, and provider types Methods and techniques of valuating for physician and inpatient and outpatient hospital costs

Ability to:

Demonstrate strong analytical skills, accurately collect, manage, and analyze data, identify issues, offer recommendations and potential consequences, and mitigate risk Perform complex analysis related to rate negotiations, health care cost reports, and determination of rates for hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, allied health services, professional services, and specialist services Develop, plan, organize, and direct finance programs and activities that are complex in nature and regional in scope Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues Demonstrate a collaborative management style, build rapport, demonstrate excellent public relations skills, and effectively manage internal and external business relationships

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, Healthcare Administration, Mathematics, Statistics, or a closely related field A minimum of ten years of experience in healthcare finance or analytics, which included a minimum of five years of experience with Medicare risk adjustment processes, a minimum of two years of experience related to Medicare Managed Care Programs, and a minimum of three years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of general healthcare finance or analytics experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying



OTHER DETAILS

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid remote/in-office work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COMPENSATION: The full compensation range for this position is listed by location below.

The actual compensation for this role will be determined by our compensation philosophy, analysis of the selected candidate’s qualifications (direct or transferrable experience related to the position, education or training), as well as other factors (internal equity, market factors, and geographic location).

Remote in California pay range

$170,893 - $236,579

Scotts Valley pay range

$187,782—$236,579 USD

Merced pay range

$170,893—$215,280 USD

Salinas pay range

$187,782—$236,579 USD

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

12 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

Onsite EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.

HOW TO APPLY

If interested, please submit an online application here.